    Dhoni, Nayanthara Tamil film: Production house reveals truth behind the project

    MS Dhoni’s production house ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ has revealed where and when will Nayanthara and Dhoni’s Tamil project will begin.

    Dhoni Nayanthara Tamil film Production house reveals truth behind the project drb
    Mumbai, First Published May 13, 2022, 7:34 AM IST

    The entertainment and cricketing world was in for a huge surprise when speculations regarding a Tamil collaboration between former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and South superstar Nayanthara started doing rounds on Thursday. Although these rumours had been going on for a while, they picked up momentum on Thursday, when reports quoting one Sanjay, started doing rounds.

    As per the reports, a man, named Sanjay, who claimed to have worked with megastar Rajinikanth, alleged that MS Dhoni’s production house ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ will soon be announcing a big Tamil project. The fan further claimed that the production house was in plans of roping superstar Nayanthara for the lead roles.

    The man, Sanjay, reportedly also claimed that the news of the big Tamil collaboration between Nayanthara and MS Dhoni will only be announced after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season comes to an end. Just as these claims made rounds, fans of both cricketing and showbiz worlds had got super excited to see this big collaboration. However, their happiness was short-lived.

    Soon after these rumours around Dhoni and Nayanthara’s collaboration, the former’s production house released a statement, rejecting all claims. In an official press statement, MS Dhoni's production house said, "Dhoni entertainment is currently not working with anyone named Sanjay. We deny such hiring of any person and we request everyone to be cautioned of these fraud claims. However, our team is currently working on various exciting projects that we will be shortly sharing with you all. Stay tuned and watch this space for more."

    Check their full statement here: 

    The rumours seemed to have picked up the pace, especially after Nayanthara’s filmmaker fiancé, Vignesh Shivan, was seen in a television commercial with Dhoni. However, the production house’s statement has now cleared all the air around the supposed Tamil project.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 7:34 AM IST
