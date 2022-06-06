Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dharmendra quashes ‘hospitalisation’ rumours; says, ‘I am not sick’ in a video

    Amidst reports of Dharmendra being admitted to a hospital again, the veteran actor posted a video quashing the claims.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 6:16 PM IST

    Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently admitted to a private hospital. His health has been a major cause of concern among his fans who always wish to see their favourite actor in the pink of his health.

    However, reports of him being admitted to a hospital started doing rounds once again on Sunday. These reports have worried the veteran actor’s fans who won the hearts of millions of people with his iconic films such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, ‘Naya Zamana’ and ‘Dream Girl’ among others.

    As per reports, veteran actor Dharmendra was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where his condition was reported to be serious. This piece of information spread panic and concern among his fans.

    The veteran actor, Dharmendra, has quashed these rumours by sharing a video on his social media. “Hello friends.. Be positive, think positive and life will be positive.. I am silent, not sick,” said the senior actor in his video.

    Watch Dharmendra giving a health update through a video for his fans here:

    Earlier, his son Bobby Deol rubbished all these reports. The ‘Aashram 3’ actor clarified that his father is at home. He also said that the veteran actor is doing completely fine. “My dad is absolutely great and in the best of health. He is doing well," Bobby Deol told PTI.

    In April, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital for a routine check-up. The actor later revealed through a video on his Instagram account that he was hospitalized for a few days due to a strain in his back muscles. Sharing the video, he wrote, " Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits.., i did it and learned my lesson …”

    The 86-year old actor has a career spanning over four decades; he made his acting debut with the 1960 film 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere'. Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Love Story', starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 6:22 PM IST
