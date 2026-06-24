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Marathi Bride-to-Be? Let Shraddha Kapoor’s Stunning Eetha Looks Inspire Your Wedding Style
Are you a Marathi bride-to-be and want to look ethereal on your special day? Then you must take a page from Shraddha Kapoor's iconic Eetha looks to look stunning and how. Here's your guide to nail that bridal glow. Keep scrolling to know more.
Of sheer elegance
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha teaser dropped on the internet yesterday, and fans are going gaga over her extraordinary portrayal of legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Her aura appears undying and so natural. Here's taking a few notes from her iconic looks to get that style right as a Marathi bride.
Say yes to nauvaari!
If you are a Marathi bride, then draping in the sheer elegance of a nauvari saree feels like the right choice. You can also opt for a shalu if you want, but make sure it has intricate motifs and detailed zari embroidery just like Sraddha's sarees in the film.
Traditional jewellery for the win
Start collecting iconic Marathi jewellery pieces for your bridal trousseau, from bajubandh, kamarpatta, chappal haar, laxmi haar, mohan mala, and more. Do not forget to load up on iconic green glass bangles with gold patlya.
Load up on bindi designs!
We feel a bride looks beautiful in a round bindi, but why not go a bit overboard like Shraddha Kapoor and wear a stunning chandrakor to shine as a Marathi bride?
Keep hairstyle minimal
A classic bun with a signature, ornate golden hairpin and ornament set known as ambada (or veni phool) to style and secure her traditional hair bun is our best pick.
Alta (red dye)
A traditional Marathi bride adds shine to her Solah Shringar using head-to-toe pearl and gold jewellery, and completes the look with intricate alta (red dye) applied to her hands and feet - gorgeous and how!
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