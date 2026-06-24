Marathi Bride-to-Be? Let Shraddha Kapoor’s Stunning Eetha Looks Inspire Your Wedding Style Are you a Marathi bride-to-be and want to look ethereal on your special day? Then you must take a page from Shraddha Kapoor's iconic Eetha looks to look stunning and how. Here's your guide to nail that bridal glow. Keep scrolling to know more.