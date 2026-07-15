On 'Lock Upp', Ram Kapoor spoke about his relationship with wife Gautami. He recalled meeting her on 'Ghar Ek Mandir', supporting her through her unhappy first marriage, and how their friendship blossomed into love, leading to their 2003 wedding.

Actor Ram Kapoor has spoken about his relationship with wife Gautami Kapoor, sharing how their friendship slowly turned into love. While speaking on the reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa,' Ram also spoke about Gautami's first marriage and said she was unhappy during that phase of her life.

Talking to co-contestants Akanksha Chamola and Pamala Serena, Ram said he never tried to hide his flaws when he got close to Gautami. "Gautami and I are so strong as a couple. When a boyfriend or crush comes into your life, you put your best foot forward, right? I put my worst foot forward. I told her all my worst things, but she started liking me despite that," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

How Ram and Gautami Met

Ram said he met Gautami on the sets of 'Ghar Ek Mandir' in 2000. As they became good friends, he came to know that she was unhappy in her first marriage. "Slowly, I got to know she was not happy in her first marriage, and there was a two-and-a-half-year marriage, and in that time they lived apart. But then, our friendship had grown a lot. I started taking interest.... I used to ask questions and she gave me answers. I found out she wanted to end the marriage. She wasn't getting support from her family. They were saying, 'Absolutely not.'"

"When Gautami made this decision, I told her that whatever she needed, I was there. I became one of her closest friends at that time," he added

Realising It's Love

Ram also recalled the moment when he realised his feelings for Gautami while he was shooting for Monsoon Wedding in Delhi. "Time passed, I was shooting for Monsoon Wedding in Delhi and we were talking on the phone at night. We had a long talk. After we hung up, I realised I missed her. I got scared. She was a very good person. I kind of withdrew from her and then I came back. I kept some distance. But then she picked up on it and asked me, 'What's going on?'"

He added that Gautami also felt the same way, but she too was hesitant to say it. "Long story short, somehow she was feeling the same about me and she too was scared to say it to me. Gautami has no regrets about what happened to her. Gautami's first husband is a good guy. He did nothing wrong."

Ram and Gautami dated for two years before getting married in 2003. The couple now has two children. (ANI)