Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

Devara, starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has stormed the box office. In only two days, the film grossed over Rs 100 crore. Koratala Siva directed the action-packed thriller, which has grabbed viewers with its fascinating narrative and powerful performances. In addition, Saif Ali Khan plays an important part in the film.

Sacnilk.com reports that the film grossed ₹82.5 crore (nett) in India on its first day and ₹40 crore (nett) on its second day of release. This brings the total to ₹122.19 crore (nett). According to Pinkvilla, the film's opening-day ticket sales surpassed Rs 80 crore. India has received Rs 49 crore of the total amount, with the overseas market contributing Rs 31 crore.

To draw a large audience and make box office history, the creators of Devara: Part 1 have opted to extend its theatrical premiere. While most films run for around 4-5 weeks, the company behind Jr NTR's next film want to keep it in cinemas for at least 50 days, or roughly 7-8 weeks.

Previously, Kalki 2898 AD ran for over 8 weeks, breaking box office records. It looks that the Devara team is using a similar approach. They want to distribute the picture on OTT platforms only after its 50-day theatrical run, giving consumers enough time to see the action-packed thriller on the big screen.

As per Aakashavaani’s Instagram post, “Makers of Devara going for a proper 50 days theatrical window. Film will not have a digital release before 50 days of theatrical release. So, watch it in theatres.”

Other than Devara, Jr. NTR will shortly begin work on Devara Part 2, followed by YRF's War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and an unnamed movie with Prashanth Neel.

Kortala Siva discussed creating Devara in two parts, saying that while they started the film as one part, the entire team decided not to present the complete tale in one part after the second schedule. He further added that, “When I narrated the story to Jr NTR, it was a four-hour-long story, and when I penned it, it became seven hours. It was then we took a call on making it in two instalments.”

