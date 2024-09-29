Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    The film Devara, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, was released on September 27. The film is receiving an incredible response. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Devara, starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has stormed the box office. In only two days, the film grossed over Rs 100 crore. Koratala Siva directed the action-packed thriller, which has grabbed viewers with its fascinating narrative and powerful performances. In addition, Saif Ali Khan plays an important part in the film.

    Sacnilk.com reports that the film grossed ₹82.5 crore (nett) in India on its first day and ₹40 crore (nett) on its second day of release. This brings the total to ₹122.19 crore (nett).  According to Pinkvilla, the film's opening-day ticket sales surpassed Rs 80 crore. India has received Rs 49 crore of the total amount, with the overseas market contributing Rs 31 crore.

    Also Read: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    To draw a large audience and make box office history, the creators of Devara: Part 1 have opted to extend its theatrical premiere. While most films run for around 4-5 weeks, the company behind Jr NTR's next film want to keep it in cinemas for at least 50 days, or roughly 7-8 weeks. 

    Previously, Kalki 2898 AD ran for over 8 weeks, breaking box office records. It looks that the Devara team is using a similar approach. They want to distribute the picture on OTT platforms only after its 50-day theatrical run, giving consumers enough time to see the action-packed thriller on the big screen.

    As per Aakashavaani’s Instagram post, “Makers of Devara going for a proper 50 days theatrical window. Film will not have a digital release before 50 days of theatrical release. So, watch it in theatres.”

    Other than Devara, Jr. NTR will shortly begin work on Devara Part 2, followed by YRF's War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and an unnamed movie with Prashanth Neel.

    Also Read: Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection

    Kortala Siva discussed creating Devara in two parts, saying that while they started the film as one part, the entire team decided not to present the complete tale in one part after the second schedule. He further added that, “When I narrated the story to Jr NTR, it was a four-hour-long story, and when I penned it, it became seven hours. It was then we took a call on making it in two instalments.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection RKK

    Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection

    Supreme Court hosts special screening of Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' RTM

    Supreme Court hosts special screening of Vikrant Massey’s '12th Fail'

    Recent Stories

    RG Kar Hospital junior doctors threaten strike ahead of Supreme Court hearing; details here RBA

    RG Kar Hospital junior doctors threaten strike ahead of Supreme Court hearing; details here

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: winning ticket prize money details and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

    West Bengal weather update: Will Durga Puja in Kolkata be a washout? IMD predicts more showers RBA

    West Bengal weather update: Will Durga Puja in Kolkata be a washout? IMD predicts more showers

    Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details AJR

    'Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon