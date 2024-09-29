IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

At the IIFA 2024 awards, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji shared an adorable moment that went viral. SRK helped Rani adjust her saree on stage, bringing back memories of their iconic chemistry

At the IIFA 2024 awards, a heartwarming moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji captured the audience's attention, with a video of the event quickly going viral. The charming interaction took place when Shah Rukh helped Rani, his longtime co-star, with her saree as she prepared to announce a winner on stage. The clip soon spread across social media, bringing back memories of their beloved on-screen chemistry.

Shah Rukh was seen holding the pallu of Rani’s sea-green silk saree, ensuring it stayed in place as she gracefully crossed the stage. Rani paired her saree with a matching blouse featuring subtle polka dots, complemented by a pearl necklace and earrings that enhanced her regal look. With her classic drape and radiant smile, she embodied elegance. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh looked dashing in a charcoal grey blazer, paired with a black shirt and trousers.

The two actors have shared the screen in several iconic films, including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Paheli, Chalte Chalte, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Veer-Zaara. Their chemistry has been cherished by fans for years, and this candid moment at IIFA 2024 rekindled the nostalgia surrounding their memorable collaborations.

Fans on social media were thrilled to see the duo together. One fan remarked on how good they looked and expressed the hope that they would do a movie together soon. Another noted that Shah Rukh and Rani, alongside Shah Rukh and Kajol, are the evergreen pairs of Indian cinema. A different user emphasized that seeing them together was a nostalgic experience and wished for them to collaborate again, highlighting their unmatched chemistry.

In addition to this touching moment, Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan, while Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Both actors were celebrated for their recent work, but their stage interaction stood out as a highlight, delighting fans.

