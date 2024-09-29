Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH

    At the IIFA 2024 awards, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji shared an adorable moment that went viral. SRK helped Rani adjust her saree on stage, bringing back memories of their iconic chemistry

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee's adorable moment on stage goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

    At the IIFA 2024 awards, a heartwarming moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji captured the audience's attention, with a video of the event quickly going viral. The charming interaction took place when Shah Rukh helped Rani, his longtime co-star, with her saree as she prepared to announce a winner on stage. The clip soon spread across social media, bringing back memories of their beloved on-screen chemistry.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

    Shah Rukh was seen holding the pallu of Rani’s sea-green silk saree, ensuring it stayed in place as she gracefully crossed the stage. Rani paired her saree with a matching blouse featuring subtle polka dots, complemented by a pearl necklace and earrings that enhanced her regal look. With her classic drape and radiant smile, she embodied elegance. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh looked dashing in a charcoal grey blazer, paired with a black shirt and trousers.

    The two actors have shared the screen in several iconic films, including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Paheli, Chalte Chalte, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Veer-Zaara. Their chemistry has been cherished by fans for years, and this candid moment at IIFA 2024 rekindled the nostalgia surrounding their memorable collaborations.

    Fans on social media were thrilled to see the duo together. One fan remarked on how good they looked and expressed the hope that they would do a movie together soon. Another noted that Shah Rukh and Rani, alongside Shah Rukh and Kajol, are the evergreen pairs of Indian cinema. A different user emphasized that seeing them together was a nostalgic experience and wished for them to collaborate again, highlighting their unmatched chemistry.

    ALSO READ: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    In addition to this touching moment, Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan, while Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Both actors were celebrated for their recent work, but their stage interaction stood out as a highlight, delighting fans.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection RKK

    Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection

    Supreme Court hosts special screening of Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' RTM

    Supreme Court hosts special screening of Vikrant Massey’s '12th Fail'

    Ranbir Kapoor turns entrepreneur! Launches fashion brand ARKS on his birthday NTI

    Ranbir Kapoor turns entrepreneur! Launches fashion brand ARKS on his birthday

    Disha Patani shares adorable pictures to wish bestie Mouni Roy on her birthday 'I found you forever..' RKK

    Disha Patani shares adorable pictures to wish bestie Mouni Roy on her birthday 'I found you forever..'

    Recent Stories

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    Kerala: Body of Sandeep Chandran killed in Ukraine drone attack to be brought home anr

    Kerala: Body of Sandeep Chandran killed in Ukraine drone attack to be brought home today

    Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts today september 29 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts today; Check details

    'Settled the score...' Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirms authorization of operation that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah anr

    'Settled the score...' Benjamin Netanyahu confirms authorization of operation that killed Hassan Nasrallah

    World Heart Day: 7 Essential tips to maintain a healthy heart NTI

    World Heart Day: 7 Essential tips to maintain a healthy heart

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon