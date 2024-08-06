Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS]

    Ajay Devgn celebrated his wife Kajol’s 50th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, showcasing their loving and playful relationship. Sharing a radiant photo of Kajol in a shimmering blue dress and himself in a dark velvet blazer, Ajay’s touching caption highlighted their deep bond and enduring joy

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 9:41 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    Ajay Devgn recently took to Instagram to express his affection for his wife, Kajol, as she celebrated her 50th birthday. He shared a touching photo of the couple, highlighting their playful and loving relationship. In the image, Kajol shines in a strapless, shimmering blue dress with her hair styled in soft curls that frame her face. She looks at Ajay with a loving gaze, her arms around his as they stand close. Ajay, dressed in a dark velvet blazer and matching shirt, displays a charming smile that reflects their fun-loving dynamic.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ajay's caption conveyed his feelings, noting that Kajol's laughter is contagious and her love boundless. He mentioned that, despite his playful pranks, Kajol brings immense joy into their lives. He expressed his love and celebration of Kajol on her special day.

    The post quickly attracted attention, with fans and celebrities alike sending birthday wishes to Kajol and praising the couple’s enduring affection. Ajay and Kajol, who have been married for over twenty years, remain one of Bollywood’s cherished pairs, frequently sharing moments from their personal lives on social media.

    Earlier in the day, Kajol received a warm birthday message from her close friend, filmmaker Karan Johar. Karan posted a series of photos on Instagram that reflected their long-standing friendship, including moments from Bijoya Dashami during Durga Puja, a fun picture with Gauri Khan, and a candid shot from Karan’s own birthday celebration. He described Kajol’s hug as the warmest one could experience, humorously suggesting that it might require an MRI due to the intensity of her affection.

    Karan's heartfelt note praised Kajol's immense capacity for love and her 1000-watt smile. He conveyed how challenging it is to fully describe Kajol’s energy without feeling overwhelmed by love.

