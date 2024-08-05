Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh Unrest: Sonam Kapoor says 'pray for Bangladeshis' as death toll rises, ex-PM Sheikh Hasina resigns

    Bangladesh's ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country for a 'safer location'. Her departure follows weeks of anti-government unrest that killed more than 300 people.

    Actress Sonam Kapoor has strongly criticized the recent violence in Bangladesh. On Monday, she wrote on Instagram that the situation was 'terrible.' The actor reposted a post about the incident, writing, "This is horrible. Let us all pray for the Bangladeshis (sic)". The message described the catastrophic situation in Bangladesh, citing 66 dead in a single day amid continued hostilities. The protests began peacefully in late June when students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs. Still, they became violent after skirmishes broke out between protestors, police, and pro-government activists at Dhaka University. The protests have since grown into widespread unrest.

    According to a recent update, Bangladesh ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country for a 'safer location'. Her departure follows weeks of anti-government unrest that killed more than 300 people.

    India advises its people not to travel to Bangladesh

    On Sunday night (August 4), India strongly recommended all of its people currently staying in Bangladesh exercise "extreme caution" and limit their movements in the aftermath of new waves of violence in the neighboring country. In its most recent advice, India also asked its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh till further notice. According to reports from Dhaka, at least 90 people, including 14 police officers, were murdered in severe battles between security forces personnel and anti-government protesters across Bangladesh on August 4. The demonstrators are demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

    Bangladeshi students began protesting a contentious job quota plan last month. The protests have now escalated into an anti-government agitation. On July 25, the MEA announced that around 6,700 Indian students had returned from Bangladesh due to the situation in that country.

