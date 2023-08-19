Britney Spears-Sam Asghari divorce: Sexual harassment allegation against latter amidst separation drama

In the wake of the divorce filing by Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, Sam now faces allegations of sexual harassment from Ashley Franke, a former member of the training facility where Sam works. Franke took to her Instagram stories on Friday to recount her experience, accusing Sam of sending her unsolicited photos and making inappropriate advances towards her years ago, even while he was married to Britney Spears.

These allegations follow a series of accusations exchanged between Sam and Britney. Sam had previously accused Britney of infidelity and physical abuse. Franke, reacting to the news report about Sam's claims, expressed her incredulity, stating that it was ridiculous for Sam to accuse Britney of cheating when he himself engaged in inappropriate behavior during their relationship. She further claimed that Sam's intention from the start was to gain fame by dating the pop star, and he had been dishonest with her from the outset, even sharing his intentions with clients at the gym where he worked.

Franke clarified that she had never engaged in any intimate encounters with Sam and had rebuffed his advances, including unsolicited photos and inappropriate suggestions. The constant sexual harassment she allegedly faced from Sam prompted her to eventually stop working out at the facility altogether.

Furthermore, Franke asserted that she knows Britney's divorce lawyer through mutual friends and plans to share all relevant information to assist the singer. She criticized Sam for taking advantage of Britney's well-documented struggles with mental illness and noted that it was despicable for him to exploit her vulnerability.

While Britney has not publicly addressed the divorce, she recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram about purchasing a horse, which Franke interpreted as a way to express her internal struggles. Franke empathized with Britney, drawing a parallel between her experiences of mistreatment by male trainers at the training facility and Britney's marriage to Sam.

Franke concluded her Instagram story by explaining that she wouldn't have shared her story publicly if the former couple had parted ways for other reasons. However, Sam's allegations of cheating and abuse to gain financial benefits from the singer motivated her to come forward with her truth.

The allegations against Sam Asghari have added another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle between him and Britney Spears, shedding light on their tumultuous relationship and prompting discussions about power dynamics, exploitation, and accountability.