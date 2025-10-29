On November 13, 2025, the Emmy-winning television series Delhi Crime will release its third season on Netflix. The character of DCP Vartika is once again played by Shefali Shah, with Huma Qureshi.

The Emmy-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime will return for Season 3 on November 13, 2025. Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika, accompanied by Huma Qureshi. The new thriller delves into human trafficking, promising another compelling, real-life drama that confronts morals and justice.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Netflix's Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime is returning with its highly anticipated Season 3, and the drama's ability to reach new emotional and moral depths is at an all-time high. The series, which startled fans in 2019 with its gritty portrayal of real-life inspired crimes, is returning, with Shefali Shah reprising her role as the tough DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

When does Delhi Crime Season 3 premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has stated that Delhi Crime Season 3 will premiere on November 13, 2025. The program adds to the impressive OTT lineup for November.

Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer: On October 18, the commercial for Delhi Crime Season 3 was released, giving fans a look at what lies ahead for Vartika and her crew. As with every season, the tone is dark, dramatic, and emotionally charged, which is typical of Delhi Crime. The teaser warns, “Khauf ko milega jawaab kanoon se, jab Madam Sir takrayegi Badi Didi se. Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix."

Delhi Crime Season 3: Cast

While Netflix has yet to reveal the core cast of Delhi Crime 3, Shefali Shah will reprise her award-winning role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Huma Qureshi, the newest member of the cast, will be joining her this time.

Since its inception, Delhi Crime has been led by Shefali, with Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang playing central characters.

Delhi Crime Season 3: Storyline

This week, Delhi Crime investigates the dark and terrible realm of human trafficking. The plot supposedly begins with a missing kid case that leads to a cross-border trafficking network, forcing Vartika's squad to travel beyond Delhi. According to reports, the next season will be loosely based on real-life events, as earlier chapters were.

Where to watch the Delhi Crime web series online?

Delhi Crime Seasons 1 and 2 are presently available on Netflix. The upcoming season will be available exclusivelyon the platform. The global release will make it available to audiences in many nations on the same day.

Delhi Crime recap

Season 1 (2019) of Delhi Crime got off to a harrowing start, following the investigation into the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape crime.

Season 2 (2022) switched the focus to the dangerous "Kachcha Baniyan" gang, a group of masked thieves that attack the elderly.