Image Credit : Asianet News

Anjali Sivaraman plays the lead in the film Bad Girl. The actress is most recognised for her role in Netflix's Class, a Hindi version of the Spanish smash crime thriller Elite. She is also the daughter of the renowned playback singer Chitra Iyer. Along with Anjali, the film stars Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, Sashank Bommireddipalli, and numerous more in key parts.

Varsha Bharath wrote and directed the film, having previously served as an assistant director on Udhayam NH4, Visaranai, and Dhanush's Vadachennai.

The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran under the Grass Root Film Company. Notably, Bad Girl was the final picture made by Vetrimaaran's production business before it closed.

Amit Trivedi wrote the film's musical compositions and background scores, together with Preetha Jayaraman and Jagadeesh Ravi. Radha Sridhar edited the film, while Prince Anderson handled the cinematography.