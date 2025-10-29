- Home
Bad Girl OTT Release: JioHotstar or Netflix? When and Where To Watch Anurag Kashyap's Film Online
Bad Girl is planned to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar on November 4, 2025. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
After conquering hearts in cinemas and earning international acclaim, the Tamil coming-of-age drama Bad Girl is set to premiere online. The film, starring Anjali Sivaraman, was released in theatres on September 5, and it will be available on OTT platforms within two months.
Bad Girl is planned to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar on November 4, 2025. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The platform formally revealed the news on social media, posting a poster for the film with the caption: "Some tales are too 'evil' to ignore. #BadGirl will be available exclusively on JioHotstar beginning November 4.
Bad Girl: Storyline
Bad Girl tells the story of Ramya, a young woman who aspires to find real love and the ideal companion. From her childhood until college, she has been under continual pressure to comply to cultural conventions and her family's expectations.
Ramya continues to encounter judgment and condemnation as she gets older, with others around her frequently labelling her a "bad girl". The film follows her emotional journey as she confronts these hurdles and her own inner struggles.
Bad Girl: Cast and Crew
Anjali Sivaraman plays the lead in the film Bad Girl. The actress is most recognised for her role in Netflix's Class, a Hindi version of the Spanish smash crime thriller Elite. She is also the daughter of the renowned playback singer Chitra Iyer. Along with Anjali, the film stars Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, Sashank Bommireddipalli, and numerous more in key parts.
Varsha Bharath wrote and directed the film, having previously served as an assistant director on Udhayam NH4, Visaranai, and Dhanush's Vadachennai.
The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran under the Grass Root Film Company. Notably, Bad Girl was the final picture made by Vetrimaaran's production business before it closed.
Amit Trivedi wrote the film's musical compositions and background scores, together with Preetha Jayaraman and Jagadeesh Ravi. Radha Sridhar edited the film, while Prince Anderson handled the cinematography.