Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1 is set for its OTT premiere soon. Fans can finally stream the blockbuster online and enjoy it in multiple languages from the comfort of home.
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Details
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set for its OTT debut on Prime Video from October 31. The film will stream in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, while the Hindi version will arrive later.
Kantara Chapter 1 Cast and Box Office
Produced by Hombale Films, the movie was a massive box office hit, grossing over ₹800 crore. Starring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, it received widespread praise for its stunning visuals and powerful storytelling.
Prime Video on Kantara Chapter 1
Prime Video’s Manish Menghani hailed Kantara: Chapter 1 as a “new chapter in Indian cinema,” praising its local story with global resonance. He expressed excitement to share it worldwide from October 31.
Kantara Chapter 1 Storyline
Set during the Kadamba dynasty era, Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the origin of the Panjurli Daiva legend. The film narrates a powerful tale of conflict, where divine forces rise to restore justice and harmony.
Cultural Brilliance and Visual Grandeur
Renowned for its authentic portrayal of Bhoota Kola, Kantara: Chapter 1 captivates viewers with breathtaking visuals and soulful music. An epic celebration of culture and faith, it premieres on Prime Video on October 31.