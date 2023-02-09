Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen

    Deepika Padukone begins the video by demonstrating to her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan how to apply cleanser and then walks him through the rest of her beauty regimen.

    Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan conducted his first media meeting for his film Pathaan last week, marking the actor's first encounter with the press in a long time. Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone uploaded a delightful video with SRK today in which the duo can be seen going through their skincare regimen before the press conference. Deepika debuted her skincare line last year.

    In the video, she can apply her brand's products and tell SRK how to do the same. The actress begins the video by demonstrating King Khan how to apply cleanser and then walks him through the rest of her beauty regimen.

    Deepika Padukone teaches morning skincare routine to Shah Rukh Khan in 'cute' video | Entertainment News,The Indian Express

    Also Read: Mohanlal's cult film Spadikam 4K re-releases; fans have a surprise in the new version- read

    Deepika also advises Shah Rukh to apply moisturiser and sunscreen before leaving the house. She informs him that his wife and children would be pleased that he took the time to prepare his skin. After finishing their hygiene process, the actors dress and pose for their photograph.


    Also Read: Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    Sharing the video, she wrote, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skin care routine together was a whole other level of fun! Check it Out!"

    Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a significant role with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand directed the film, which was released on January 25. Taran Adarsh, a trade specialist, recently announced on Twitter that the film is approaching Rs 500 crore domestically and Rs 1000 crore overseas. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films has grossed Rs 877 crore globally and is still going strong. Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film in history (original language).
     

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor Farzi to Ajith Thunivu to Penn Badgley YOU and many more to watch this weekend RBA

    Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Ajith's Thunivu to Penn Badgley’s YOU and many more to watch this weekend

    Netflix You Season 4 OUT Why to watch Penn Badgley show? When You season 4 part 2 is releasing RBA

    You Season 4 OUT: Why to watch Penn Badgley’s show? When 'You' season 4, part 2 is, releasing? Read more

    Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in a new avatar with smooth dance moves vma

    Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in new avatar with smooth dance moves

    Mohanlals cult film Spadikam 4K re-releases; fans have a surprise in the new version- read RBA

    Mohanlal's cult film Spadikam 4K re-releases; fans have a surprise in the new version- read

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode vma

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode

    Recent Stories

    Russia to display 5th Gen Sukhoi Su-57E fighter at Aero India air show - adt

    Russia to display 5th Gen Sukhoi Su-57E fighter at Aero India air show

    Serum Institute vaccine against cervical cancer to be available for public in February may cost Rs 2000 gcw

    Serum Institute's vaccine against cervical cancer to be available soon

    Shahid Kapoor Farzi to Ajith Thunivu to Penn Badgley YOU and many more to watch this weekend RBA

    Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Ajith's Thunivu to Penn Badgley’s YOU and many more to watch this weekend

    Over 2 25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022 reveals govt data gcw

    Over 2.25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022, reveals govt data

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 Sub Inspector positions in Commando Battalion, APRO; check age limit, salary details - adt

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 SI positions in Commando Battalion, APRO; check age limit, salary

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon