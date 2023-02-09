Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen

Deepika Padukone begins the video by demonstrating to her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan how to apply cleanser and then walks him through the rest of her beauty regimen.

Shah Rukh Khan conducted his first media meeting for his film Pathaan last week, marking the actor's first encounter with the press in a long time. Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone uploaded a delightful video with SRK today in which the duo can be seen going through their skincare regimen before the press conference. Deepika debuted her skincare line last year.

In the video, she can apply her brand's products and tell SRK how to do the same. The actress begins the video by demonstrating King Khan how to apply cleanser and then walks him through the rest of her beauty regimen.

Deepika also advises Shah Rukh to apply moisturiser and sunscreen before leaving the house. She informs him that his wife and children would be pleased that he took the time to prepare his skin. After finishing their hygiene process, the actors dress and pose for their photograph.



Sharing the video, she wrote, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skin care routine together was a whole other level of fun! Check it Out!"

Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a significant role with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand directed the film, which was released on January 25. Taran Adarsh, a trade specialist, recently announced on Twitter that the film is approaching Rs 500 crore domestically and Rs 1000 crore overseas. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films has grossed Rs 877 crore globally and is still going strong. Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film in history (original language).

