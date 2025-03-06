Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress

Janhvi Kapoor's skin is ever glowing and a beauty standard for all the girls. As Janhvi turns 28 today, let's look at the skincare regime of this actress. 

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 7:24 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known Bollywood actress. From her debut film Dhadak to her recent film Devara, she had to go through her fair share of trolls and negativity for being a star kid. But what makes this actress stand out is her dedication and passion throughout the journey. She is also known for her glowing and smooth skin. Let's look at the details of her skincare regime. 

Skincare Regime Inspired by Janhvi Kapoor:

Step 1: Facial Steaming

Janhvi Kapoor starts her skincare routine with facial steaming. This is a crucial step to prepare your skin to open up the pores and cleanse the skin deeply to get rid of the dirt.

You can place your face over a bowl of hot water and cover your head with a cloth or towel for about three minutes. This not only removes dirt but also prepares the skin for the next steps to nourish your skin well.

Step 2: DIY Hydrating Mask

One of the best skincare secrets of Janhvi Kapoor is her DIY hydrating mask. She uses very simple ingredients from the kitchen to make this magical face pack.

Take a spoon of curd, a spoon of mashed bananas, and a little bit of honey and mix it to a consistent paste. She advises adding any seasonal fruit that is available for an extra boost of hydration. Apply this face mask and leave it on the skin for 15 minutes and rinse it off. This helps in moisturizing and nourishing the skin.

Step 3: Almond Oil for Under Eyes

Under-eye care is a crucial part, and it is important to make that area look fresh and relaxed. Janhvi uses almond oil to treat this problem.

Gently apply a small amount of almond oil under the eye and massage it in. This step helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles, and it gives a well-rested appearance to the skin under your eye.

Step 4: Balanced Diet and Hydration

Apart from a skincare routine, Janhvi looks for having a balanced diet and staying properly hydrated. She includes plenty of fruits and vegetables. She also opts for hydrating drinks like water to maintain internal and skin health.

Conclusion

Janhvi's skincare regime is a true game changer for her beauty and ever-fresh-looking skin in all the events. Avoiding chemical-infused products and opting for natural ingredients like Janhvi Kapoor's skincare can be a game changer for your skin health too.

