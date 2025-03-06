'Fauda' Season 5 returns: Find out release date and what to expect

Fauda returns for Season 5 in 2026, with filming starting in April. The season will follow new undercover missions, featuring a talented team and a delayed production due to recent events.

'Fauda', the hit action thriller series following Israeli undercover operatives, is returning for Season 5 with filming set to start in late April.

Currently in pre-production, 'Fauda' Season 5 will unfold in Israel and overseas, where the Fauda team takes on a private mission, reported Variety.

The new season of 'Fauda', created by actor Lior Raz and journalist Avi Issacharoff, brings together top-notch talent who have worked on some of the most ambitious Israeli shows in recent history, including writer Omri Shenhar ("Tehran") and director Omri Givon ("Hostages"), who previously directed Season 4. The cast and plot details are still kept under wraps, as per the outlet.

Season 5 of "Fauda" (which means "chaos" in Arabic) is set to premiere on Yes TV in Israel in early 2026, followed by a global launch on Netflix, which has aired the previous four seasons.

"Fauda" is produced by Yes TV and L. Benasuly Productions. Yes Studios also manages the series' worldwide distribution.

Sharon Levi, managing director of Yes Studios, said in a statement, "In February 2015, 'Fauda' premiered on Yes TV and in the past 10 years we've seen this series grow and become a worldwide phenomenon. We can't think of a better way to commemorate this anniversary than by bringing 'Fauda' back for another season to be enjoyed by its dedicated fans all over the world," reported Variety.

The series is based on the real-life experiences of its creators and aims at portraying the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as depict the modern-day Middle East, through the story of elite Israeli undercover agents apprehending terrorists.

The development of its fifth season was delayed in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas and the ensuing war in Gaza. The tragic events also struck the production of "Fauda" as one of its key members, Matan Meir, was killed in a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in northern Gaza while serving in IDF. One of its cast members, Idan Amedi, was also severely wounded in an explosion. Season 5 had to be rewritten as a result, according to several reports, as per the outlet.

'Fauda' has been widely celebrated for its authentic performances and gritty, credible storylines, winning best series, screenplay, director and actor at the Israeli Academy TV Awards, reported Variety.

