2025 MacBook Air with M4 chip launched in India | Check price, features and other details

Apple launches the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M4 in India at a lower price than previous models. The new models feature a 'Sky Blue' color, upgraded M4 chip, and enhanced features.

With the cutting-edge M4 CPU and a brand-new "Sky Blue" color option, Apple has introduced its new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models in India. The fact that the new MacBook Air models are far less expensive than their predecessors is one of the launch's main features. The starting price of the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Rs 99,900, while the pricing of the 15-inch model is Rs 124,900. This indicates that the new model is Rs 15,000 less expensive than the MacBook Air M3 variants that were introduced last year. The 13-inch model priced at Rs 114,900, while the 15-inch model cost Rs 134,900.

2025 MacBook Air: Price

"It also now starts at just $999 (around Rs 86,800) $100 (roughly Rs 8,700) less than before and $899 (around Rs 78,100) for education, making it an incredible value for students, business professionals, or anyone looking for a phenomenal combination of world-class performance, portability, design, and durability," Apple stated when speaking to the US market. The good news is that the new MacBook Air models have been released in the Indian market for a far cheaper price than the 2024 counterparts, despite the fact that pricing in India are always higher than those in the US.

There is a new color choice for the new MacBook Air range named "Sky Blue." In addition to the current colors (midnight, starlight, and silver), this finish has a faint metallic blue hue that, when exposed to light, produces a moving gradient appearance. Apple is now offering color-matched MagSafe charging cords for all models in addition to this new color.

2025 MacBook Air: Features and specifications

The 12-megapixel Center Stage camera on the latest MacBook Air models is intended to automatically center the frame when video chats are taking place. During virtual meetings, individuals may simultaneously exhibit themselves and a view of their workplace thanks to this feature's support for Desk View.

Compared to its predecessor, the M4 chip has faster processing capabilities because to its 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU. In addition to storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB, the basic model comes with 16GB of RAM that can be expanded to 32GB.

Additionally, Apple has improved connectivity possibilities by upgrading the Thunderbolt ports from Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 4, which allows two external displays to be supported while the laptop's screen remains active. The updated versions also keep stereo speakers for better music output, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and the MagSafe 3 charging port.

Apple claims the 13-inch MacBook Air can deliver up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback. It houses a 53.8Wh battery with support for 70W fast charging, though the base model is bundled with a 30W power adapter. The 15-inch model carries a slightly larger 66.5Wh battery.

Pre-orders for the updated MacBook Air models are already open, and they will be on sale in shops on March 12.

