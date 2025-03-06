Gautam Adani visits Kanpur defence unit, reviews cutting-edge innovations

India's defence exports reached a record Rs 21,083 crore (approximately USD 2.63 billion) in the financial year 2023-24, a 32.5 percent increase from Rs 15,920 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Mar 6, 2025

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Adani Defence and Aerospace site in Kanpur. Taking to X, the Adani Group chief said he was Inspired to witness the Adani team's incredible innovation and "rock solid commitment" to India's self-reliance in defence.
"Best of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action! Our aim is to keep pushing boundaries to help build a stronger, self-reliant India!" he further wrote.
India aspires to be among the top five nations in defence and aerospace by reducing its current dependence on military imports, bolstering defence manufacturing through indigenous private defence firms, and ensuring an advanced infrastructure that works in line with the real heroes of the nation and those who devote their lives in the line of defence.

Adani Defence and Aerospace has forayed into defence and aerospace manufacturing to play an instrumental role in helping transform India into a destination for world-class defence and aerospace manufacturing aligned with the Make in India initiative.

The government has introduced multiple policy measures and reforms to foster indigenous design, development, and production of defence equipment, thereby advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Significant investments are being made in defence and aerospace manufacturing, with the establishment of several defence hubs. Moreover, many global companies have already shared or shown a willingness to share critical defence and aerospace expertise with India.

Notably, defence exports have grown 31-fold over the past decade compared to 2013-14. The total value of defence production in India also increased by 17 per cent to Rs 126,887 crore in the last fiscal year.

