Sharwanand birthday: Biography, networth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life, and more

Sharwanand is a well-known Tollywood actor who appears in Telugu and Tamil films. He is known for his roles in the films Maname, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Shatamanam Bhavathi, Mahanubhavudu, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Jaanu, Maha Samudram, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, etc. Today, this actor is celebrating his 41st birthday. Let's know more about this actor.

Sharwanand birthday:

Personal life:

Sharwanand was born on March 6, 1984, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He is a well-known actor and producer known for his work in Telugu and Tamil films. He spent his childhood in Hyderabad, Telangana, and finished his schooling at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, where actors Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati were his classmates.

Sharwanand recently got married to Rakshita Reddy, a US-based tech employee. They got married on June 3, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Jaipur. They were recently blessed with a baby.

Networth, Income and Remuneration:

Sharwanand's sole net worth is estimated to be around 35 crores. His primary source of income is his acting job. He charges around ₹2 to ₹3 crore per film as a lead actor.

Sharwanand earns a good amount from brand endorsements and other ventures. She earns around 10 lakhs per month from the endorsements and acting job. His annual income is ranging from 1 crore to 2 crores.

Assets:

Sharwanand owns several luxurious assets, including a lavish mansion in Film Nagar in Hyderabad. This property is valued around 15 crores. Since Sharwanand's family was in the accounting stream, they have significant investments in real estate and also in financial instruments.

Car collection:

Maname actor Sharwanand owns an impressive collection of cars that includes a Range Rover, which is valued around 2 crores. He also owns an Audi Q5 and a Mitsubishi Pajero. These assets reflect his success as an actor.

Career Highlights:

Sharwanand's career has many notable performances with heartwarming stories like "Vennela" (2005) and "Amma Cheppindi" (2006). He gained critical acclaim with his thought-provoking roles in the films "Gamyam" (2008) and "Andari Bandhuvaya" (2010). His commercial breakthrough came with the comedy-drama film "Run Raja Run" (2014), which was a blockbuster at the box office.

