IIFA 2025: Luxurious invitation box merges Rajasthan's heritage with Bollywood glamour [PHOTOS]

The IIFA 2025 Awards in Jaipur will feature a stunning invitation box blending Rajasthan's heritage with Bollywood glamour. The event celebrates cinema, includes a 'Sholay' tribute, and features star performances.

The much-anticipated International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 has set a new benchmark in the world of invitations with a stunning creation that blends Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage with Bollywood glamour.

Designed by Chandra Prakash Goyal and Ashish Goyal from Hamporio by Friends, the invitation box for IIFA 2025 is a masterpiece that captures the essence of Rajasthani artistry in a modern light.

Weighing an impressive 7 kilograms, the invitation box is a striking example of traditional craftsmanship.







Adorned with Barmeri cloth--one of Rajasthan's iconic textiles--the box also incorporates elements of blue pottery, a heritage art form unique to Jaipur.



"The IIFA invitation is not just an invite; it's a celebration of Rajasthan's rich heritage," said Ashish Goyal in a conversation with ANI.



"We aimed to create something unique, blending the state's timeless traditions with a contemporary flair that embodies the spirit of Bollywood," he added.

The box is designed in the shape of a trunk, symbolizing strength, stability, and resilience. It features intricate hand-painted artwork, including a procession of elephants and a stunning depiction of peacocks--motifs deeply embedded in Rajasthani culture.





The use of gold paint and Makrana marble further elevates its grandeur, showcasing the talents of Rajasthan's finest artisans.



Every detail in this design was executed without the use of machines, ensuring that each invitation is a true work of art.



"This invitation is more than just a design," said Goyal, adding, "It's a gift--a token of appreciation and a memory that will last long after the event is over. IIFA tasked us with bringing the heart of Rajasthan to the world stage, and we've done that with all our love and dedication."



The design process for the IIFA 2025 invitation took over three weeks to complete--15 to 20 days for conceptualizing the design and another 8 to 10 days to bring it to life.

In addition to the 7-kg heavyweight version, a lighter version of 3-4 kg has been created, both of which share the same artistic design but differ in size.



What makes this invitation truly special is the thoughtfulness behind it. The Goyals' Hamporio by Friends brand has previously worked on other prestigious invitations for high-profile clients, including celebrities like Allu Arjun and Niharika Konidela.

Meanwhile, on March 4, members of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards organising committee met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at his residence and invited him to attend the ceremony.

The committee members gave detailed information about various programs, including the ceremony to be held in Jaipur on March 8 and 9, and requested the CM to attend the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA).

The Additional Chief Secretary to CM Shikhar Agrawal, Administrative Secretary Tourism Ravi Jain, IIFA awards organizing committee members Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari, Sabbas Joseph, and others were present.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The festivities will begin on Saturday, March 8, with Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards Co-Presented By NEXA as they make their debut, celebrating the innovative brilliance of OTT and digital entertainment and underscoring IIFA's embrace of the industry's evolving landscape.

The grand finale will be held on Sunday, March 9, honouring cinematic excellence and celebrating Indian cinema's profound impact on the global stage.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is bound to make all cinema buffs nostalgic with a special celebration of Ramesh Sippy's iconic film 'Sholay'.

Marking the 50th anniversary of 'Sholay', the organisers of IIFA have decided to organise an exclusive screening of the film at Jaipur's legendary Raj Mandir Cinema.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 is set to make history with an electrifying blend of sports and entertainment.

Celebrating its grand Silver Jubilee edition, IIFA has announced a partnership with the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL).

The event will see legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis making a special appearance.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and this time, the audience will see Kareena paying tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

ALSO READ: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Did Neeraj Pandey hint at Sourav Ganguly's cameo? Details inside

Latest Videos