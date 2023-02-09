Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reveals that an action sequence starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham was shot on Burj Khalifa Boulevard. To assist the squad, the authorities shut down the whole place.

Pathaan, directed by Yash Raj Films and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is a historic all-time hit. The theatrical action entertainer's action sequences have been universally lauded for making Pathaan a never-before-seen spectacle that rivals Hollywood standards!

The gory, vicious combat between Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and John Abraham (the anti-hero Jim) in Dubai was made possible since the whole Burj Khalifa street was closed down for the first time for any film in the world!

For the first time, Burj Khalifa avenue was closed for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan.

"The toughest action to execute in Pathaan - one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the avenue around the Burj Khalifa, which no Hollywood film has been able to perform," says director Siddharth Anand. It seemed impossible to shoot this scenario in Dubai. However, the Dubai police and officials made it possible for us!"

He adds, “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that - oh my god... that's for my film!” Sid further states, “I said I can't believe it and this wouldn't have been possible if they had not agreed to our vision and supported us wholeheartedly. So I want to thank the Dubai police and the authorities in Dubai.”

Shah Rukh Khan reacts

"Dubai has been very, very good to me and everyone who goes from Indian movies," adds Shah Rukh Khan. It is a heavy-traffic spot so the production crew phoned up and said, 'we're shooting a sequence with Shah Rukh'. 'He is our brand ambassador, please accept this authorization,' they urged. Finish it quickly, but we'll let you shoot there.' Dubai, in my opinion, is the most international film-producing nation. You have the greatest facilities, equipment, and site managers. So shooting in Dubai is always a great experience."

About Pathaan

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the film. It was released in theatres on January, 25th 2023.