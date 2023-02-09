Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reveals that an action sequence starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham was shot on Burj Khalifa Boulevard. To assist the squad, the authorities shut down the whole place.

    Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Pathaan, directed by Yash Raj Films and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is a historic all-time hit. The theatrical action entertainer's action sequences have been universally lauded for making Pathaan a never-before-seen spectacle that rivals Hollywood standards! 

    The gory, vicious combat between Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and John Abraham (the anti-hero Jim) in Dubai was made possible since the whole Burj Khalifa street was closed down for the first time for any film in the world!

    For the first time, Burj Khalifa avenue was closed for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan.
    "The toughest action to execute in Pathaan - one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the avenue around the Burj Khalifa, which no Hollywood film has been able to perform," says director Siddharth Anand. It seemed impossible to shoot this scenario in Dubai. However, the Dubai police and officials made it possible for us!"

    Also Read: All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this

    He adds, “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that - oh my god... that's for my film!” Sid further states, “I said I can't believe it and this wouldn't have been possible if they had not agreed to our vision and supported us wholeheartedly. So I want to thank the Dubai police and the authorities in Dubai.”

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans for showering love on Pathaan

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts
    "Dubai has been very, very good to me and everyone who goes from Indian movies," adds Shah Rukh Khan. It is a heavy-traffic spot so the production crew phoned up and said, 'we're shooting a sequence with Shah Rukh'. 'He is our brand ambassador, please accept this authorization,' they urged. Finish it quickly, but we'll let you shoot there.' Dubai, in my opinion, is the most international film-producing nation. You have the greatest facilities, equipment, and site managers. So shooting in Dubai is always a great experience."

    About Pathaan
    Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the film. It was released in theatres on January, 25th 2023. 

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan vma

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan

    Salma Hayek opens up on marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault, said, 'they dragged me there in courtroom' vma

    Salma Hayek opens up on marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault, said, 'they dragged me there in courtroom'

    All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this RBA

    All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back' vma

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back'

    Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attend Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wedding- see picture RBA

    Did Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding?

    Recent Stories

    Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing in FOUR countries Is India a part of it gcw

    Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing in FOUR countries; Is India a part of it?

    For BJP, Adani is holy cow : Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Centre over cow hug day row - adt

    'For BJP, Adani is holy cow': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Centre over cow hug day row

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan vma

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan

    football Coupe de France 2022-23: It is time to shut our mouths - Marquinhos livid as PSG Paris Saint-Germain goes down to Olympique de Marseille-ayh

    Coupe de France 2022-23: 'It's time to shut our mouths' - Marquinhos livid as PSG goes down to Marseille

    Sabudana vada to aamti millets more Vande Bharat menu to have veg non veg food with regional cuisine gcw

    Sabudana vada to aamti & more: Vande Bharat menu to have veg, non-veg food with regional cuisine

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon