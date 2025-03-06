Big pay hike: THESE govt employees to get Rs 25,000 more every month

A salary increase of several thousand has been announced in one go. Yes, you heard that right. Many government employees (Government Employee) have practically hit the lottery before Holi. ₹25,000 will be given every month! Find out when it will be available.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

The government increased the allowance of these employees. Many employees smiled as soon as the notification was issued.

budget 2025
article_image2

Salary increased suddenly! You will get an additional ₹25000 per month! It is said that the state government has given Holi and Ramadan gifts to the employees.


article_image3

Now they will be given Rs 25,000 per month instead of 20 thousand rupees. These government employees of the state are very happy with the news of salary increase.

article_image4

The demand for increasing the honorarium allowance has been raised for a long time. The employees have appreciated this decision of the government and said that the demand for honorarium increase was being made for a long time, but now the government has taken a decision on this matter.

article_image5

The honorarium of multipurpose workers (MPWs) working in the health department of Jharkhand has been increased by Rs 5,000.

