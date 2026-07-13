Deepika Padukone, who is currently expecting her second child, has caught fans' attention as a video of her flaunting her baby bump in a striking black bodycon dress at the airport, walking hand-in-hand with Ranveer Singh, has surfaced online. Take a look!

Baby on the way! Well, Deepika Padukone has once again captured the attention of her fans, and how. She is currently in her third trimester with her second child. A cute video of her flaunting her baby bump in a sleek black bodycon dress at the airport is making rounds online. She is seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Ranveer Singh, garnering utmost love from her fans.

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Announcing their second pregnancy in April 2026, the couple is a hot topic of discussion as fans eagerly await the arrival of their second baby. Deepika had welcomed her first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.

Deepika Flaunts Baby Bump

Deepika and a chic bodycon dress is an old love affair. Even for her first maternity shoot, she chose outfits in black silhouettes and hues, flaunting her baby bump along the way. Even now, she went for a gorgeous black dress with a jacket and matching sunglasses. While her pregnancy glow stole the show.

Another instance of Deepika embracing this bold maternity fashion was during the promotional events for her film Kalki 2898 AD in June 2024. She sported a black halter-neck bodycon dress, challenging conventional maternity wear.

Fan's React

Preparing for her second delivery, Deepika's past maternity fashion choices are frequently being revisited by the media and fans. As soon as this video was posted online, it took no time for fans to react and bless the couple. They dropped love and heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, Deepika also shared insights into her third-trimester challenges, keeping her followers updated on her journey. She was also seen in a recent advertisement flaunting her baby bump, though in a different outfit.

On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.