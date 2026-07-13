Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Stars Who Spend Crores on Security
Security is one of the most important aspects of Bollywood celebrities. They need extra protection, and they also spend crores for the same. Keep scrolling to know more.
Top-notch security!
For Bollywood celebrities, security is a top priority. Constant public attention, large fan gatherings, and frequent travel often require them to have strong personal protection. Here's looking at some of the most expensive security teams owned by these celebs.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone's longterm security personal Jalal, reportedly earns around Rs 1.2 crore per annum to manage their public outings.
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK commands the most expensive security team in Bollywood. His head of security, Ravi Singh, has an estimated annual salary of Rs 2.7 crore.
Salman Khan
Headed by Shera, his long-time bodyguard, his annual salary is reported to be around Rs 2 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan
The Bachchan family's security chief, Jitendra Shinde, a former police officer, reportedly earns an estimated Rs 1.5 crore per year.
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