Awarapan 2 is currently ahead of Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 in early advance booking for their August 14 clash. Here is a look at the opening ticket sales and what could shape the box office battle

The box office is set for an interesting clash on August 14, with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 arriving in theatres on the same day. While both films have generated interest for different reasons, early advance booking numbers suggest that Awarapan 2 has taken the initial lead.

According to Sacnilk's early tracking, Batwara 1947 has recorded an advance booking gross of around Rs 2.74 lakh for Day 1, excluding block seats. Awarapan 2, meanwhile, has reportedly collected around Rs 8.7 lakh through advance ticket sales for its opening day.

That puts Awarapan 2 more than three times ahead of Batwara 1947 in terms of reported advance booking gross without block seats. However, these are early figures and could change significantly as the release date approaches.

Even With Block Seats, Awarapan 2 Stays Ahead

The gap between the two films looks different when block seats are included, but Awarapan 2 still maintains its advantage.

Awarapan 2 has reportedly recorded around Rs 23.66 lakh in Day 1 advance booking, including block seats. Batwara 1947, on the other hand, has registered approximately Rs 13.53 lakh with block seats included.

The figures indicate that Emraan Hashmi's film currently has stronger pre-release ticket sales. However, advance booking alone cannot determine which film will eventually win the box office battle.

One of Awarapan 2's biggest advantages could be the nostalgia surrounding the original 2007 film. Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of Shivam Pandit became closely associated with the franchise, and his return to the character nearly two decades later could attract fans of the first film.

The combination of franchise recall, Emraan Hashmi's popularity and curiosity around the sequel appears to be helping Awarapan 2 generate early interest.

Sunny Deol and Batwara 1947 Have a Different Advantage

Batwara 1947 is targeting audiences with a period drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The film features Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal, with Rajkumar Santoshi at the helm.

The film explores themes such as displacement, identity, family and humanity during one of the most difficult periods in Indian history. Its box office performance, therefore, may depend heavily on audience reactions after release.

For Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol's fan base, the film's subject and its ensemble cast could become important factors in driving theatrical footfall. Strong word of mouth could also help the film gain momentum after its opening day.

At present, Awarapan 2 has the upper hand in advance booking, but the race is far from over. With both films releasing on August 14, the final outcome will depend on opening-day occupancy, audience response, reviews and weekend trends.

For now, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has won the first round of the box office clash. Whether that early advantage translates into stronger theatrical collections remains to be seen.