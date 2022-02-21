  • Facebook
    Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022: Check out complete list of winners; check out

    While Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for ‘83’, Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actress for ‘Mimi’. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ won the Film of the Year.

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022 Check out complete list of winners check out drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
    Image: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun/Instagram

    The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and several artists were honoured for their contribution to Indian cinema. Actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for his performance in '83. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for 'Mimi'. Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was been adjudged as the Film of the Year.

    Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema and is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The official Twitter handle of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards released the complete list of winners. Check out the list of winners across all categories.

    ALSO READ: Despite sloppy show in India, Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ hits a six at US box office

    Outstanding Contribution to Film: Asha Parekh
    Best Actor Award: Ranveer Singh for 83
    Best Actress Award: Kriti Sanon for Mimi
    Critics Best Actor Award: Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah
    Critics Best Actress Award: Kiara Advani for Shershaah
    Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Satish Kaushik for Kagaz
    Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom
    Best Actor in a Negative Role: Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth
    People's Choice Best Actor: Abhimanyu Dassani
    People's Choice Best Actress: Radhika Madani
    Best Debut: Ahan Shetty for Tadap
    Film of the Year: Pushpa: The Rise
    Critics Best Film: Sardar Udham
    Best Film: Shershaah
    Best International Feature Film: Ek Aur Daur
    Best Short Film: Pauli
    Best Actor in a Web Series: Manoj Bajpayee (for The Family Man 2)
    Best Actress in a Web Series: Raveena Tandon for Aranyak
    Best Web Series: Candy
    Best Actor in a Television Series: Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
    Best Actress in a Television Series: Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya
    Most Promising Actor in a Television Series: Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya
    Most Promising Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly for Anupama
    Television Series of the Year: Anupama
    Best Director: Ken Ghosh for the State of Siege: Temple Attack
    Best Cinematographer: Jaikrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dilruba
    Best Playback Singer Male: Vishal Mishra
    Best Female Playback Singer: Kanika Kapoor

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
