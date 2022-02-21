Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022: Check out complete list of winners; check out
While Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for ‘83’, Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actress for ‘Mimi’. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ won the Film of the Year.
Image: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun/Instagram
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and several artists were honoured for their contribution to Indian cinema. Actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for his performance in '83. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for 'Mimi'. Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was been adjudged as the Film of the Year.
Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema and is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The official Twitter handle of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards released the complete list of winners. Check out the list of winners across all categories.
Outstanding Contribution to Film: Asha Parekh
Best Actor Award: Ranveer Singh for 83
Best Actress Award: Kriti Sanon for Mimi
Critics Best Actor Award: Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah
Critics Best Actress Award: Kiara Advani for Shershaah
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Satish Kaushik for Kagaz
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth
People's Choice Best Actor: Abhimanyu Dassani
People's Choice Best Actress: Radhika Madani
Best Debut: Ahan Shetty for Tadap
Film of the Year: Pushpa: The Rise
Critics Best Film: Sardar Udham
Best Film: Shershaah
Best International Feature Film: Ek Aur Daur
Best Short Film: Pauli
Best Actor in a Web Series: Manoj Bajpayee (for The Family Man 2)
Best Actress in a Web Series: Raveena Tandon for Aranyak
Best Web Series: Candy
Best Actor in a Television Series: Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
Best Actress in a Television Series: Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya
Most Promising Actor in a Television Series: Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya
Most Promising Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly for Anupama
Television Series of the Year: Anupama
Best Director: Ken Ghosh for the State of Siege: Temple Attack
Best Cinematographer: Jaikrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dilruba
Best Playback Singer Male: Vishal Mishra
Best Female Playback Singer: Kanika Kapoor
