Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022: Check out complete list of winners; check out

While Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for ‘83’, Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actress for ‘Mimi’. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ won the Film of the Year.

Image: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun/Instagram

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and several artists were honoured for their contribution to Indian cinema. Actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for his performance in '83. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for 'Mimi'. Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was been adjudged as the Film of the Year.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema and is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The official Twitter handle of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards released the complete list of winners. Check out the list of winners across all categories.

ALSO READ: Despite sloppy show in India, Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ hits a six at US box office

Outstanding Contribution to Film: Asha Parekh

Best Actor Award: Ranveer Singh for 83

Best Actress Award: Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Critics Best Actor Award: Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah

Critics Best Actress Award: Kiara Advani for Shershaah

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Satish Kaushik for Kagaz

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth

People's Choice Best Actor: Abhimanyu Dassani

People's Choice Best Actress: Radhika Madani

Best Debut: Ahan Shetty for Tadap

Film of the Year: Pushpa: The Rise

Critics Best Film: Sardar Udham

Best Film: Shershaah

Best International Feature Film: Ek Aur Daur

Best Short Film: Pauli

Best Actor in a Web Series: Manoj Bajpayee (for The Family Man 2)

Best Actress in a Web Series: Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

Best Web Series: Candy

Best Actor in a Television Series: Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Best Actress in a Television Series: Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

Most Promising Actor in a Television Series: Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya

Most Promising Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly for Anupama

Television Series of the Year: Anupama

Best Director: Ken Ghosh for the State of Siege: Temple Attack

Best Cinematographer: Jaikrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dilruba

Best Playback Singer Male: Vishal Mishra

Best Female Playback Singer: Kanika Kapoor

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun