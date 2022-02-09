  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun

    After working with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR, Alia Bhatt now wants to work with Pushpa actor Allu Arjun.

    Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This year, Alia Bhatt has quite a few big releases including Brahmastra, opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

    Alia Bhatt is already ruling the Hindi film industry, but she is also stepping into the regional languages now. The actor will be seen in a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’. She has shared the screen space with South’s superstars Ra Charan and Jr NTR and has been paired opposite Ram Charan as his love interest ‘Sita’.

    While Alia Bhatt has already worked with two of South’s superstars, she has expressed her will to work with another superstar from the Southern film industry, adding that she wants to work more in the Telugu industry. As per the media reports, Alia Bhatt wants to be paired with Pushpa actor Allu Arjun.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen

    She reportedly said that after watching Allu Arjun’s last release ‘Pushp: The Rise’, a lot of people close to Alia Bhatt said that they want to see her paired opposite him in future. Alia Bhatt too said that she wants to work with Allu Arjun in near future.

    Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, also starring Rashmika Mandana as the female protagonist, has been breaking records ever since its release. The movie became a huge success across the country with its release in multiple languages including Hindi.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

    As for Alia Bhatt, she has two big-budget films all set for release with a month’s gap. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is releasing on February 22, SS Rajamauli’s multi-starrer film ‘RRR’ will be released on March 25. Other than these, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. She has been paired opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the two films, respectively.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories drb

    Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 Netizens root for Andrew Garfield Academy Awards nomination for Tick Tick Boom drb

    Oscars 2022: Netizens root for Andrew Garfield’s Academy Awards nomination for Tick, Tick… Boom!

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?-ayh

    Did WWE warn Ronda Rousey for her heelish promo to fans on RAW after Royal Rumble?

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away Did you know Mahabharat Bheem represented India twice at the Olympics gcw

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away: Did you know Mahabharat's 'Bheem' represented India twice at the Olympics?

    Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away at 75 - ADT

    Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti aka ‘Bheem’ passes away at 75

    Recent Stories

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's startling letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu - ADT

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's startling letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

    Tecno Pova 5G smartphone with triple cameras launched in India; check out features, price-dnm

    Tecno Pova 5G smartphone with triple cameras launched in India; check out features, price

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine-dnm

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine

    Efforts continue to rescue Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock

    Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock rescued after 46 hours

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, wishes and quotes that you can share on Whastapp, Facebook drb

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, wishes and quotes that you can share on Whastapp, Facebook

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon