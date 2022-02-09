Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun

After working with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR, Alia Bhatt now wants to work with Pushpa actor Allu Arjun.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This year, Alia Bhatt has quite a few big releases including Brahmastra, opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt is already ruling the Hindi film industry, but she is also stepping into the regional languages now. The actor will be seen in a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’. She has shared the screen space with South’s superstars Ra Charan and Jr NTR and has been paired opposite Ram Charan as his love interest ‘Sita’.

While Alia Bhatt has already worked with two of South’s superstars, she has expressed her will to work with another superstar from the Southern film industry, adding that she wants to work more in the Telugu industry. As per the media reports, Alia Bhatt wants to be paired with Pushpa actor Allu Arjun.

She reportedly said that after watching Allu Arjun’s last release ‘Pushp: The Rise’, a lot of people close to Alia Bhatt said that they want to see her paired opposite him in future. Alia Bhatt too said that she wants to work with Allu Arjun in near future.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, also starring Rashmika Mandana as the female protagonist, has been breaking records ever since its release. The movie became a huge success across the country with its release in multiple languages including Hindi.

As for Alia Bhatt, she has two big-budget films all set for release with a month’s gap. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is releasing on February 22, SS Rajamauli’s multi-starrer film ‘RRR’ will be released on March 25. Other than these, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. She has been paired opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the two films, respectively.