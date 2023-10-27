Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Crown Season 6 Part 1 trailer OUT: Aftermath of Princess Diana's death, tragic car crash to take centre-stage

    "The Crown" Season 6 Part 1 trailer teases the aftermath of Princess Diana's tragic death and her impact on the world. The first four episodes will premiere on November 16, with the second part following on December 14. Royal drama and emotional storytelling await viewers

    Crown Season 6 Part 1 trailer OUT: Aftermath of Princess Diana's death, tragic car crash to take centre-stage ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    The highly-anticipated final season of "The Crown" is upon us, and the trailer for the first part, which is set to be released next month, has left fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this captivating story. Inspired by real events, the series chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Part one of "The Crown" Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 16.

    The official synopsis teases, "The Windsors face a reckoning as Diana, no longer a member of the royal family, continues to captivate the public in the weeks before her tragic death." Part one will consist of four episodes and will revolve around the shocking and tragic death of Princess Diana and its aftermath. Here's a sneak peek of what the two-minute trailer reveals.

    The trailer opens with actress Elizabeth Debicki portraying Princess Diana at a piano, with her poignant words, "Don't really understand how I ended up here." Subsequently, Diana is seen sitting alone on the diving board of a yacht, hounded by relentless photographers. The trailer also alludes to Diana's romantic involvement with Dodi Fayed, the son of billionaire Mohammed Al-Fayed, who tragically lost his life in the same car crash as Diana.

    Amidst the media frenzy, Queen Elizabeth is informed that the fascination with Princess Diana and her personal life shows no sign of abating. "The press are on our tails constantly," Diana laments, with the Queen expressing her desire for Diana to find peace, saying, "All one wants is for that girl to find peace." The trailer features touching moments with Diana and her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. In one scene, William asks, "Mommy, you okay?" to which she replies, "I'm okay, It's just... it has all been a bit mad recently."

    Tensions within the royal family rise as Queen Elizabeth blames Diana for "succeeding in turning this house upside down," but Diana defends herself, claiming that was never her intention. The trailer delves into the aftermath of the car crash and the tragic death of the "People's Princess." "What do people want from me?" the Queen wonders. Prince Charles steps in to respond to his mother, saying, "For you to be mother to the nation."

    The trailer highlights the profound impact Diana had on people worldwide, as Prince Charles observes, "Diana gave people what they needed. All over the world, in their thousands. And they adored her for it." The final line in the trailer, released on October 26, anticipates the immense significance of the upcoming season: "This is gonna be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen."

    ALSO READ: Atif Aslam stops his music concert midway for this reason [WATCH]

    While the first part of "The Crown" Season 6 will debut on November 16 with the first four episodes, the second part is set to premiere on December 14, featuring the final six episodes of this critically acclaimed series. Fans of "The Crown" can certainly look forward to an emotional and captivating conclusion to the saga.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    F1 Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss osf

    Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon