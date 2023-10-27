Crown Season 6 Part 1 trailer OUT: Aftermath of Princess Diana's death, tragic car crash to take centre-stage

"The Crown" Season 6 Part 1 trailer teases the aftermath of Princess Diana's tragic death and her impact on the world. The first four episodes will premiere on November 16, with the second part following on December 14. Royal drama and emotional storytelling await viewers

The highly-anticipated final season of "The Crown" is upon us, and the trailer for the first part, which is set to be released next month, has left fans eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this captivating story. Inspired by real events, the series chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Part one of "The Crown" Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 16.

The official synopsis teases, "The Windsors face a reckoning as Diana, no longer a member of the royal family, continues to captivate the public in the weeks before her tragic death." Part one will consist of four episodes and will revolve around the shocking and tragic death of Princess Diana and its aftermath. Here's a sneak peek of what the two-minute trailer reveals.

The trailer opens with actress Elizabeth Debicki portraying Princess Diana at a piano, with her poignant words, "Don't really understand how I ended up here." Subsequently, Diana is seen sitting alone on the diving board of a yacht, hounded by relentless photographers. The trailer also alludes to Diana's romantic involvement with Dodi Fayed, the son of billionaire Mohammed Al-Fayed, who tragically lost his life in the same car crash as Diana.

Amidst the media frenzy, Queen Elizabeth is informed that the fascination with Princess Diana and her personal life shows no sign of abating. "The press are on our tails constantly," Diana laments, with the Queen expressing her desire for Diana to find peace, saying, "All one wants is for that girl to find peace." The trailer features touching moments with Diana and her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. In one scene, William asks, "Mommy, you okay?" to which she replies, "I'm okay, It's just... it has all been a bit mad recently."

Tensions within the royal family rise as Queen Elizabeth blames Diana for "succeeding in turning this house upside down," but Diana defends herself, claiming that was never her intention. The trailer delves into the aftermath of the car crash and the tragic death of the "People's Princess." "What do people want from me?" the Queen wonders. Prince Charles steps in to respond to his mother, saying, "For you to be mother to the nation."

The trailer highlights the profound impact Diana had on people worldwide, as Prince Charles observes, "Diana gave people what they needed. All over the world, in their thousands. And they adored her for it." The final line in the trailer, released on October 26, anticipates the immense significance of the upcoming season: "This is gonna be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen."

While the first part of "The Crown" Season 6 will debut on November 16 with the first four episodes, the second part is set to premiere on December 14, featuring the final six episodes of this critically acclaimed series. Fans of "The Crown" can certainly look forward to an emotional and captivating conclusion to the saga.