Bollywood composer Sachin Sanghvi booked in a sexual harassment case; released on bail after custody. Investigation continues in Mumbai.

Sachin Sanghvi is a renowned Bollywood music composer and one-half of the popular duo Sachin-Jigar, known for hit films like Thamma and Stree 2. He has made a mark in contemporary Indian cinema with catchy soundtracks and chart-topping songs.

Composer Sachin Sanghvi Booked in Sexual Harassment:

A 29-year-old woman had lodged a complaint alleging that Sanghvi had promised her a role in his music video, proposed marriage later, and then sexually harassed her at his studio in Mumbai. After her complaint, the authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the composer.

Arrest and Bail

Sachin Sanghvi was arrested after the filing of an FIR against him, but he managed to get a bail later. Aditya Mithe, counsel for Sanghvi, asserted that such allegations are totally baseless and illegal detention of his client. The court has granted bail during the course of this investigation, allowing Sanghvi to remain out until further proceedings.

Sachin's lawyer, Aditya Mithe issued a statement saying, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case. My client’s detention by the police was illegal, and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally''

Professional Background

Sachin Sanghvi, with Jigar Saraiya, has produced music for several Bollywood films, including Stree 2 and Thamma. The duo is quite famous for its popular numbers sung in modern Indian cinema and is now under scrutiny for the serious allegations it faces against Sanghvi.

Further Investigation

Mumbai Police are continuing the investigation after statements, studio records, and any other concrete evidence are examined. If sufficient proof does emerge, Sanghvi will likely face charges pertaining to sexual harassment and assault. This is an ongoing investigation, and developments will, for now, remain under wraps in the coming weeks.