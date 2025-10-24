Image Credit : Asianet News

The film industry is a world of illusion. It's hard to say how anyone's life will turn out. Some have talent but no luck, while others have luck but lack the talent to grow. Those with both are enjoying stardom at a whole new level. The late senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao once said, 'Having a pumpkin-sized talent isn't enough; you need a mustard-seed-sized bit of luck to survive in the film industry.' The life of a heroine in the industry is also very different, and it's tough to predict their journey. Priyanka Chopra is the only heroine in the Indian film industry who has earned a remuneration equal to that of star heroes. But there have been times when she felt hurt, claiming that Bollywood had practically ostracized her.