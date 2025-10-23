Bhai Dooj 2025: 8 of Bollywood's Most Famous Sibling Duos; Check List
Bhai Dooj 2025: On this occasion, let's talk about Bollywood's most famous brother-sister duos and their awesome bond. From Sara-Ibrahim to Hrithik-Sunaina, these siblings are super tight
Salman Khan's sisters
Salman Khan has a great bond with both his sisters, Alvira and Arpita Khan. Salman is always ready to help his sisters. Both sisters also respect Salman a lot.
Saif Ali Khan and Soha
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan also have a fantastic bond. They are very close and keep each other's secrets.
Aryan and Suhana Khan
Aryan and Suhana Khan are the most famous siblings in the Bollywood industry. The brother-sister duo is often seen posing together at parties and Bollywood functions. They have great chemistry.
Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan shares a special bond with his sister Shweta. They get along great and often pull each other's leg on social media.
Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan has a fantastic rapport with her brother. Wherever this brother-sister duo goes, they light up the party with their charm. They are very close to each other.
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina
Hrithik Roshan is very close to his sister Sunaina. He takes great care of his sister and fulfills her needs. They share a special relationship.
Priyanka Chopra's brother
Priyanka Chopra is always ready to help her brother. She also helped her brother Siddharth a lot in setting up his business. They share a special bond.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister
Ranbir Kapoor adores his elder sister Riddhima Sahni. Whenever the siblings meet, they have fun and tease each other a lot.