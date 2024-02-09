'Complete laughter riot', Mira Rajput reviews husband Shahid Kapoor's film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, recently shared her glowing review of the upcoming romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' on her Instagram stories. The film, which marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in leading roles, has been eagerly awaited by fans for its unique storyline.

Describing the movie as a 'complete entertainment package,' Mira Rajput applauded the performances of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She praised Kapoor as the 'OG Lover-boy' and lauded Sanon for her pitch-perfect portrayal. Rajput expressed her delight at the film, calling it a 'laughter riot' with elements of love, laughter, masti (fun), dancing, and a heart-touching message.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' promises an innovative narrative, portraying an 'Impossible Love Story' between a spirited young man and artificial intelligence. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot, adding an extraordinary dimension to the romance depicted in the film.

Ahead of its theatrical release on February 9th, the makers organized an exclusive screening in Mumbai, attended by various celebrities. Mira Rajput's positive review adds to the anticipation surrounding the film, which has garnered attention for its unique storyline and stellar cast.

In terms of ticket sales, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' witnessed a significant boost in advance bookings on its final day, following slower sales during the initial two days. The film sold approximately 21,000 tickets on the last day across top national chains, contributing to a total of around 31,000 tickets sold in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis theaters. PVR led the ticket sales with approximately 24,000 tickets sold, followed by Cinepolis with over 7,000 tickets. The film aims for an opening of around Rs 6 crores, with the potential to reach Rs 7 crores if the reception remains favorable.

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the star-studded cast includes Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar. The film presents a captivating tale of love and discovery, scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.