'Aap ek emotion h..', Kusha Kapila recalls telling this to Shah Rukh Khan over a video call; Read more

    Internet personality and actress Kusha Kapila, known for her comedic prowess and captivating online presence, recently shared a delightful anecdote during a candid conversation with Lallantop. The talented entertainer recounted a memorable experience involving a video call with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which was facilitated by none other than renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Reflecting on the remarkable encounter, Kapila expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to converse with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan via video call. She conveyed her pride in having engaged in a conversation with the iconic actor, referring to him as 'SRK the legend, the Delhi wallah, the one who makes you believe.' The interaction transpired during a gathering of individuals who had appeared on the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' the previous year, where the upcoming film 'Pathaan' was a topic of fervent discussion.

    During this gathering, Karan Johar orchestrated a special moment by arranging a video call with Shah Rukh Khan for Kapila and her fellow guests. Kapila fondly recalled the experience, sharing how each participant took turns expressing their admiration for the actor and recounting personal anecdotes related to him. She described her own sentiments towards Shah Rukh Khan as deeply emotional, emphasizing his profound impact on her.

    Kusha Kapila's impressive career extends beyond her memorable encounter with Shah Rukh Khan. She has garnered recognition for her roles in various films and shows, including 'Ghost Stories,' 'Plan A Plan B,' and 'Selfiee.' Additionally, Kapila showcased her hosting skills in Season 3 of 'Comicstaan' and has been featured in popular web series such as 'Masaba Masaba 2' and 'Minus One: New Chapter.'

