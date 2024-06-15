Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actor-producer Soubin Shahir in connection with a money laundering case involving the producers of the hit Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys'.
     

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

    The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned actor-producer Soubin Shahir on Friday (June 14) in connection with a money laundering case involving the producers of the hit Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys.' The actor will likely be summoned for further questioning.

    Kerala High Court stays arrest of Manjummel Boys makers in fraud case

    Last week, officials from the anti-money laundering agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' and issued notices to 'Parava Films founders Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony, directing their appearance for questioning. Shawn Antony has already been questioned by the ED.

    'Manjummel Boys,' which reportedly grossed over Rs 220 crore at the box office, encountered legal trouble after a cheating case was filed against its producers. The complainant, Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, alleged that Parava Films had promised him a 40 percent share of the profits due to his significant investment in the movie. However, he claimed that the producers reneged on this promise. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids within the film industry following reports of black money transactions.
    The case was registered on April 23 under the direction of the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court. The investor filed a complaint alleging that the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' failed to pay him the promised 40 percent share of the profits. Consequently, the court ordered the freezing of the producers' bank accounts.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 8:56 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati anr

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download RBA

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download

    House of the Dragon 3: When and where to watch spin-off of Game of Thrones? Read this RBA

    House of the Dragon 3: When and where to watch spin-off of Game of Thrones? Read this

    What's behind actor Darshan's ex-manager's mysterious disappearance? All you need to know vkp

    What's behind actor Darshan's ex-manager's mysterious disappearance? All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Fathers Day 2024: 7 innovative tech gifts for your tech-savvy dad gcw eai

    Father's Day 2024: 7 innovative tech gifts for your tech-savvy dad

    Amid strained ties, PM Modi meets Canada's Trudeau on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy; shares picture snt

    Amid strained ties, PM Modi meets Canada's Trudeau on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy; shares picture

    T20 World Cup 2024: First-timers USA qualify for Super 8s, meme fest explodes as Pakistan knocked out snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Debutants USA script history, enter Super 8s; meme fest explodes as Pakistan knocked out

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre's decision to block Health Minister Veena George's travel to Kuwait anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre's decision to block Health Minister Veena George's travel to Kuwait

    BREAKING Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy, Showkat Hussain under UAPA snt

    Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy, Showkat Hussain under UAPA

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon