ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned actor-producer Soubin Shahir on Friday (June 14) in connection with a money laundering case involving the producers of the hit Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys.' The actor will likely be summoned for further questioning.

Kerala High Court stays arrest of Manjummel Boys makers in fraud case

Last week, officials from the anti-money laundering agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' and issued notices to 'Parava Films founders Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony, directing their appearance for questioning. Shawn Antony has already been questioned by the ED.

'Manjummel Boys,' which reportedly grossed over Rs 220 crore at the box office, encountered legal trouble after a cheating case was filed against its producers. The complainant, Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, alleged that Parava Films had promised him a 40 percent share of the profits due to his significant investment in the movie. However, he claimed that the producers reneged on this promise. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids within the film industry following reports of black money transactions.

The case was registered on April 23 under the direction of the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court. The investor filed a complaint alleging that the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' failed to pay him the promised 40 percent share of the profits. Consequently, the court ordered the freezing of the producers' bank accounts.

