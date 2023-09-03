Chandramukhi 2 trailer out: Kangana Ranaut's film to release on Ganesh Chaturthi

On Sunday in Chennai, the long-awaited 'Chandramukhi 2' trailer starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence was finally presented to tremendous hoopla. Known for her beauty and dance prowess, Kangana portrays a dancer in Vettaiyan Raja's court and looks stunning in the title role. In order to solve an issue, a huge family is seen in the caravan relocating to a mansion. However, they are advised to stay away from Chandramukhi's home in the south block of the palace. When, after 17 years, a story from two centuries ago about a king and a court dancer named Chandramukhi that has significance to the present day appears, the story of Chandramukhi takes an unexpected turn.

For the Chennai trailer launch event, Kangana Ranaut wore a yellow and blue sari with a strapless top. She wore a gajra wrapped around her bun of hair. Along with Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Mithun Shyam, Mahima Nambiar, Vignesh, Ravi Mariya, Suresh Menon, T. M. Karthik, and Subiksha Krishnan, Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P Vasu. It is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed box office hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the key roles. The movie, which was made by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, will be released on September 15 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Chandramukhi 2's audio launch took place in Chennai last month. Kangana received nothing but praise from Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, who created the soundtrack for the movie. At the audio debut, he added, "She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana's shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen." At the occasion, Kangana took a photo with Keeravani and captioned it, "With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national award recipient Shri MM Keeravani," on her Instagram Story.

A couple of the movie's songs are already available. Sreenidhi Tirumala sang the songs for the movie Swagathaanjali, which was written by Chaitanya Prasad and stars Kangana as Chandramukhi in all her splendour. Raghava is featured in Moruniye which has been composed by MM Keeravani, and sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

