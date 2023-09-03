Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandramukhi 2 trailer out: Kangana Ranaut's film to release on Ganesh Chaturthi

    Chennai finally hosted the release of the eagerly awaited "Chandramukhi 2" trailer starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence today. In the movie, Kangana Ranaut portrays Chandramukhi, a court dancer renowned for her alluring beauty and exceptional dance abilities in Vettaiyan Raja's court.

    Chandramukhi 2 trailer out Kangana Ranaut's film to release on Ganesh Chaturthi ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

    On Sunday in Chennai, the long-awaited 'Chandramukhi 2' trailer starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence was finally presented to tremendous hoopla. Known for her beauty and dance prowess, Kangana portrays a dancer in Vettaiyan Raja's court and looks stunning in the title role. In order to solve an issue, a huge family is seen in the caravan relocating to a mansion. However, they are advised to stay away from Chandramukhi's home in the south block of the palace. When, after 17 years, a story from two centuries ago about a king and a court dancer named Chandramukhi that has significance to the present day appears, the story of Chandramukhi takes an unexpected turn.

    Also Read: Did Farhan Akhtar bow out of Aamir Khan's next? Read to know more

    For the Chennai trailer launch event, Kangana Ranaut wore a yellow and blue sari with a strapless top. She wore a gajra wrapped around her bun of hair. Along with Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Mithun Shyam, Mahima Nambiar, Vignesh, Ravi Mariya, Suresh Menon, T. M. Karthik, and Subiksha Krishnan, Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P Vasu. It is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed box office hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the key roles. The movie, which was made by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, will be released on September 15 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Chandramukhi 2's audio launch took place in Chennai last month. Kangana received nothing but praise from Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, who created the soundtrack for the movie. At the audio debut, he added, "She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana's shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen." At the occasion, Kangana took a photo with Keeravani and captioned it, "With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national award recipient Shri MM Keeravani," on her Instagram Story.

    A couple of the movie's songs are already available. Sreenidhi Tirumala sang the songs for the movie Swagathaanjali, which was written by Chaitanya Prasad and stars Kangana as Chandramukhi in all her splendour. Raghava is featured in Moruniye which  has been composed by MM Keeravani, and sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

    ALSO READ: 'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's witti reaction to fan asking authenticity of film's advance booking goes viral ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's witti reaction to fan asking authenticity of film's advance booking goes viral

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know ADC

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know

    Sunny Deol Vs Shah Rukh Khan Gadar 2 beats Pathaan RBA

    Sunny Deol Vs Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Gadar 2’ beats ‘Pathaan’; know how

    Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple to seek blessings; pics go viral RBA

    Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple to seek blessings; pics go viral

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post ADC

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post

    Recent Stories

    Some politicians are daydreaming VHP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma'

    'Some politicians are daydreaming...' VHP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma'

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 40

    From the India Gate: Delay in UCC, banana republic in Rajasthan, Left blunder and more

    KSRTC introduces UPI scan for seamless ticketing

    KSRTC introduces UPI scan for seamless ticketing

    2023 Hyundai i20 facelift teased ahead of official launch gcw

    2023 Hyundai i20 facelift teased ahead of official launch

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's witti reaction to fan asking authenticity of film's advance booking goes viral ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's witti reaction to fan asking authenticity of film's advance booking goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon