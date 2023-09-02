Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover

    Alia Bhatt has been scaling new heights. The actress has once again decorated the headlines as she turned cover girl for an international magazine. But netizens slammed Alia Bhatt for allegedly using Photoshop as she looked totally not herself and just hard to identify in a recent Instagram post.

    'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt has been making waves since she won a National Award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from that, she will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. While Alia has been scaling new heights, the actress has once again decorated the headlines as she turned cover girl for an international magazine. A Reddit user shared a picture of Alia Bhatt as she was featured on the cover of the Vogue magazine Thailand edition. The actress looked stunning as she got decked up in a white-hued outfit, a dewy light base, bold lashes, filled eyebrows and nude lips completed her look. She also opted for statement earrings to complete her look.

    ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship

    Sharing the picture on Reddit, the user wrote: "Alia Bhatt: Vogue Thailand."

    Alia Bhatt : Vogue Thailand
    by u/Unique_Ad4358 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    However, soon after the pictures went viral, fans and netizens failed to identify Alia Bhatt in the frame. Some netizens even pointed out that the actress looked like Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

    Users and netizens have slammed Alia Bhatt for being unidentifiable in this new magazine cover. "Okay, so I am not alone. I felt like there was no one in the picture other than Parineeti. Oh, no! Wait, Shradha. I was searching for Alia's name and then understood," said a user. While one user penned, "Same...I thought it was Parineeti and was going to ignore it. And then, I finally read the title." Another one wrote, "It is totally unrecognisable. But, it is not the surgery. It is the Photoshop or maybe make-up or just the expression." One netizen added, "I think it is the extra crease in her eyelid. East Asian make-up artists often use some tape to pull back hooded eyelids. But I do not think Alia needed that."

    ALSO READ: 'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship ATG

    Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship

    'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details vma

    'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's stellar performance garnering praise once more post OTT release of film ATG EAI

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's stellar performance garnering praise once more post OTT release of film

    Tiger 3 First Poster OUT: Witness Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in fierce action avatars ATG

    Tiger 3 First Poster OUT: Witness Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in fierce action avatars

    Is Karan Johar collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for new project? vma

    Is Karan Johar collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for new project?

    Recent Stories

    Astonishing encounter: Villagers stunned by rare sighting of Asiatic Wild Dog (Dhole) pack in Theerthahalli vkp

    Astonishing encounter: Villagers stunned by rare sighting of Asiatic Wild Dog (Dhole) pack in Theerthahalli

    Tilicho to Gosaikunda: 6 serene lakes of Nepal ATG EAI

    Tilicho to Gosaikunda: 6 serene lakes of Nepal

    Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover will go to sleep soon': ISRO chief S Somanath AJR

    'Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover will go to sleep soon': ISRO chief S Somanath

    Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship ATG

    Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan; Did You Know? osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan; Did you know?

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon