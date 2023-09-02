'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover

Alia Bhatt has been scaling new heights. The actress has once again decorated the headlines as she turned cover girl for an international magazine. But netizens slammed Alia Bhatt for allegedly using Photoshop as she looked totally not herself and just hard to identify in a recent Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt has been making waves since she won a National Award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from that, she will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. While Alia has been scaling new heights, the actress has once again decorated the headlines as she turned cover girl for an international magazine. A Reddit user shared a picture of Alia Bhatt as she was featured on the cover of the Vogue magazine Thailand edition. The actress looked stunning as she got decked up in a white-hued outfit, a dewy light base, bold lashes, filled eyebrows and nude lips completed her look. She also opted for statement earrings to complete her look.

Sharing the picture on Reddit, the user wrote: "Alia Bhatt: Vogue Thailand."

However, soon after the pictures went viral, fans and netizens failed to identify Alia Bhatt in the frame. Some netizens even pointed out that the actress looked like Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Users and netizens have slammed Alia Bhatt for being unidentifiable in this new magazine cover. "Okay, so I am not alone. I felt like there was no one in the picture other than Parineeti. Oh, no! Wait, Shradha. I was searching for Alia's name and then understood," said a user. While one user penned, "Same...I thought it was Parineeti and was going to ignore it. And then, I finally read the title." Another one wrote, "It is totally unrecognisable. But, it is not the surgery. It is the Photoshop or maybe make-up or just the expression." One netizen added, "I think it is the extra crease in her eyelid. East Asian make-up artists often use some tape to pull back hooded eyelids. But I do not think Alia needed that."

