Border 2 Cast Update: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty To Return For Cameos? Read On
As Sunny Deol's historical war drama 'Border 2' nears its release, the excitement is building. After the teaser, news broke that Akshaye Khanna would appear, and now there's talk of two other actors joining the cast
What will be Akshaye Khanna's role in 'Border 2'?
'Border 2' is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 hit. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and more. Akshaye Khanna will reportedly cameo, reprising his role as 2nd Lt. Dharamvir.
Which two veterans are joining 'Border 2' besides Akshaye Khanna?
According to a Mid-Day report, Suniel Shetty and Sudesh Berry will also cameo in 'Border 2', reprising their roles from the 1997 film. All three characters will make an appearance.
How will Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sudesh Berry cameo in 'Border 2'?
The story is set against the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The original characters will be shown. The old and new characters will meet at an event before the war begins.
Akshaye Khanna and Sudesh Berry have finished shooting for 'Border 2'
Akshaye Khanna and Sudesh Berry finished filming in November. Suniel Shetty's part was shot on a green screen. AI will be used to de-age all three actors to look as they did in 'Border'.
When will 'Border 2' be released?
'Border 2' is set to release on January 23, 2026. Varun Dhawan will play Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a Param Vir Chakra recipient, for his bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
