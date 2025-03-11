WWE: The 5 Most Shocking and Villainous Heel Turns in History

WWE: Some heel turns change the course of history. From betrayals to shocking alliances, here are the five most villainous heel turns ever.

article_image1
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

Seth Rollins

In one of the most fascinating feuds between The Shield and The Authority emerged a WWE segment to remember forever. Seth Rollins broke the alliance by shockingly attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair. It became one of the most iconic moments in WWE history. The Freak then assaulted Dean Ambrose with the steel chair. Seth Rollins joined hands with Triple H and Randy Orton in one of the biggest pro wrestling betrayals.

article_image2

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch faced her then-best friend Charlotte Flair in a scrumptious WWE Women's Championship match at the Summer Slam. Charlotte Flair had the final laugh as she emerged victorious. The two friends embraced each other after a tough fight. This is when the Man took out the Queen. A roar among the crowd began suggesting that the fans appreciated the heel turn.


article_image3

Nikki Bella

Bella Twins visibly came out on top in one of the feuds against Stephanie McMahon. However, things went downhill when the twins were about to attack the WWE boss. Nikki Bella turned heel attacking her sister Brie Bella. The former WWE Divas champion joined hands with Stephanie McMahon to destroy Brie Bella.

article_image4

Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio was a babyface when he joined WWE. However, it was not long enough when the pro wrestling fans witnessed one of the most villainous yet funny characters. Dominik Mysterio in an after-match segment attacked Edge and then his ‘dad’ Rey Mysterio. This moment saw the emergence of Dirty Dom which remains one of the most entertaining characters in modern-day WWE.

article_image5

John Cena

John Cena's heel turn is by far the most shocking one in the history of WWE. No one saw it coming which made it more unbelievable. Cena sold his soul to the Rock after attacking his Wrestlemania opponent Cody Rhodes. John Cena has been one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE for decades. And now in his retirement tour, the hustler has turned villainous. It is indeed a gift to the fans from Cena and the WWE management.

