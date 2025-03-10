Unlucky Superstar: Salman Khan's 9 IIFA Nominations, Zero Wins

Entertainment
Salman Khan is the superstar who has been yearning for the IIFA Award for 25 years. He has been nominated 9 times as Best Actor, but he has never won this award.
IIFA started in the year 2000. Then Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for the film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', but Sanjay Dutt (for Vaastav) won the award.
Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Tere Naam' in 2004. But this year Hrithik Roshan was chosen as the Best Actor for 'Koi Mil Gaya'.
In 2005, Salman Khan was nominated in the IIFA Best Actor category for the film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. But Shah Rukh Khan got the award for the film 'Veer Zara'.
Salman Khan was nominated for Best Actor for the film Partner in 2008. But this time Shah Rukh Khan won the award for 'Chak De India'.
Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for the film 'Wanted' in 2010. But this time the great Amitabh Bachchan won the award for 'Paa'.
In 2011, Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for the film 'Dabangg'. This time Shah Rukh Khan was chosen as the Best Actor for 'My Name is Khan'.
Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Bodyguard' in 2012. But this time Ranbir Kapoor got the award for the film 'Rockstar'.
In 2016, Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. But this time Ranveer Singh won for 'Bajirao Mastani'.
Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Sultan' in 2017. But this time Shahid Kapoor won the award for 'Udta Punjab'.
YRKKH Spoiler alert: Armaan to quit law for job? Check twists
Mela to Dhobi Ghaat: 6 films of Aamir Khan that flopped at the BO
(PHOTOS) Nimrat Kaur inspired 6 blouse designs
Shraddha Kapoor's effortless beauty: See her gorgeous no-makeup photos