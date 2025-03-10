Entertainment

Unlucky Superstar: Salman Khan's 9 IIFA Nominations, Zero Wins

A Superstar Yearning for an IIFA for Years

Salman Khan is the superstar who has been yearning for the IIFA Award for 25 years. He has been nominated 9 times as Best Actor, but he has never won this award.

Salman Khan Was Nominated in the First Year of IIFA Itself

IIFA started in the year 2000. Then Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for the film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', but Sanjay Dutt (for Vaastav) won the award.

Salman Khan Was Nominated for IIFA in 2004

Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Tere Naam' in 2004. But this year Hrithik Roshan was chosen as the Best Actor for 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

Salman Khan Remained Empty-Handed in 2005 as Well

In 2005, Salman Khan was nominated in the IIFA Best Actor category for the film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. But Shah Rukh Khan got the award for the film 'Veer Zara'.

Salman Khan Also Missed Out on Winning IIFA for 'Partner'

Salman Khan was nominated for Best Actor for the film Partner in 2008. But this time Shah Rukh Khan won the award for 'Chak De India'.

Salman Khan Nominated for 'Wanted' in 2010

Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for the film 'Wanted' in 2010. But this time the great Amitabh Bachchan won the award for 'Paa'.

Salman Khan Was Also Nominated for the Film 'Dabangg'

In 2011, Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for the film 'Dabangg'. This time Shah Rukh Khan was chosen as the Best Actor for 'My Name is Khan'.

Salman Khan Was Also Nominated for Bodyguard

Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Bodyguard' in 2012. But this time Ranbir Kapoor got the award for the film 'Rockstar'.

Salman Khan Also Could Not Win IIFA for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

In 2016, Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. But this time Ranveer Singh won for 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Salman Khan Also Missed Out on Winning IIFA for 'Sultan'

Salman Khan was nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Sultan' in 2017. But this time Shahid Kapoor won the award for 'Udta Punjab'.

