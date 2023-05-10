Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: 4 Indian Films all set for grand premiere at 76th Palme d'Or

    While the film's premiere at the Cannes film festival has not yet been announced, here is a list of Indian movies that will have their world premiere at the Palme d'Or.

    First Published May 10, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: The famed 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is getting ready to go off. This yearly festival honours and celebrates cinema and everyone associated with it from across the world. While the film's premiere at the festival has not yet been announced, below is a list of Indian movies that will have their world premiere at the Palme d'Or.

    FIREBRAND 
    This Indian drama, directed by Aruna Raje, deals with difficult marriage troubles and a feminist attorney who handles disputes for her female clients. However, her marriage is struggling due to a previous abuse episode. Firebrand premiered on Netflix on February 22, 2019. It is produced by Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Productions and stars Usha Jadhav and Sachin Khedekar. 

    ISHANOU 
    The Film Heritage Foundation, based in Mumbai, has restored the acclaimed 1990 film 'Ishanou' by the renowned Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma as part of their initiative to revive and preserve India's forgotten cinematic treasures. The restoration has been officially selected for a red carpet world premiere on May 19 at the festival's Cannes Classic section. The Manipuri movie Ishanou is the only restored movie to be screened at Cannes 2023.

    KENNEDY 
    Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has been chosen for the Cannes Film Festival's Midnight Screenings segment, which will take place from May 16 to 27. Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal appear in the film. Currently, no information regarding the film has been released.

    AGRA 
    Agra, starring Rahul Roy, is the second Indian film to make its global debut at the Cannes Film Festival's Directors' Fortnight section, following Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. This is the sole Indian film in this category. Kanu Behl wrote and directed the film, which also stars Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, and Ruhani Sharma. Veteran actresses Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami play significant parts in the film as well. The sexual dynamic of a family is crucial to Agra.

    It is Kanu Behl's second Cannes premiere, following his debut feature Titli, which opened in the Un Certain Regard section in 2014. 


     

