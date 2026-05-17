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Aditi Rao Hydari Brings Regal Elegance To Cannes 2026 In Stunning Green Couture Gown (PHOTOS)
At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads with a regal green couture gown that perfectly blended old-world elegance with modern glamour, making her one of the most talked-about Indian stars on the red carpet
A Show-Stopping Couture Moment At Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari delivered one of the most memorable fashion moments at Cannes 2026 in a breathtaking emerald-green gown that beautifully balanced drama and sophistication. The ensemble featured an asymmetrical neckline that highlighted one shoulder while adding a sculpted elegance to the overall silhouette.
The gown’s gathered detailing around the bust resembled handcrafted floral art, lending it a couture-inspired finish. Soft pleats around the waist accentuated her figure, while a subtle cut-out added a contemporary touch to the otherwise timeless look. The thigh-high slit brought fluidity and movement to the ensemble, ensuring the look remained effortlessly glamorous rather than overly dramatic.
What truly elevated the outfit was the flowing cape detail attached at the shoulder. It introduced a sense of grandeur and cinematic appeal, making her appearance feel straight out of a royal fashion fantasy.
Soft Glam Beauty Elevated The Entire Look
Instead of over-accessorising, Aditi chose a refined styling approach that allowed the gown to remain the centre of attention. A delicate diamond necklace added just the right amount of sparkle without distracting from the striking silhouette.
Her hairstyle featured softly parted waves with natural volume, perfectly complementing the Grecian-inspired outfit. The romantic hair texture softened the structured elements of the gown and enhanced the feminine appeal of the entire look.
For makeup, she opted for radiant soft-glam tones. Dewy skin, warm bronze eye makeup, softly sculpted cheeks, and nude-peach lips created a polished finish that looked elegant on camera while maintaining a fresh and understated charm.
Aditi Rao Hydari Continues To Shine Across Cinema And Fashion
Beyond her red-carpet appearances, Aditi Rao Hydari remains one of the most admired performers in Indian cinema. Known for her graceful screen presence and versatility, she has worked across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.
She first entered the industry with the Malayalam film Prajapathi and later gained widespread recognition through films like Delhi-6 and Yeh Saali Zindagi. Over the years, she has impressed audiences with performances in projects such as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sufiyum Sujatayum, and the acclaimed series Heeramandi.
Her personal life also made headlines when she married actor Siddharth in 2024 after years of dating. The couple reportedly grew close while working together on Maha Samudram, and have since become one of the industry’s most admired celebrity pairs.
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