Aditi Rao Hydari delivered one of the most memorable fashion moments at Cannes 2026 in a breathtaking emerald-green gown that beautifully balanced drama and sophistication. The ensemble featured an asymmetrical neckline that highlighted one shoulder while adding a sculpted elegance to the overall silhouette.

The gown’s gathered detailing around the bust resembled handcrafted floral art, lending it a couture-inspired finish. Soft pleats around the waist accentuated her figure, while a subtle cut-out added a contemporary touch to the otherwise timeless look. The thigh-high slit brought fluidity and movement to the ensemble, ensuring the look remained effortlessly glamorous rather than overly dramatic.

What truly elevated the outfit was the flowing cape detail attached at the shoulder. It introduced a sense of grandeur and cinematic appeal, making her appearance feel straight out of a royal fashion fantasy.