Alia Bhatt grabbed attention at Cannes 2026 with a stunning ivory saree-inspired outfit that blended tradition with modern couture. Featuring a corset-style bodice and dramatic styling, her look quickly went viral. The actor also attended key events, highlighting Indian cinema’s growing global presence.

Alia Bhatt turned heads at Cannes 2026 with a striking ivory ensemble that reimagined the classic saree. Blending tradition with high fashion, the look featured a structured corset-style bodice paired with fluid draping, giving the outfit a contemporary edge. An umbrella accessory added an unexpected twist, instantly making her appearance stand out across social media.

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Viral moment captures attention

Videos of Alia walking confidently toward the venue quickly went viral, with fans praising her bold yet elegant interpretation of Indian wear on an international stage. As a global ambassador for a leading beauty brand, her appearance once again reinforced her growing influence at prestigious events like Cannes.

Spotlight on Indian cinema at Bharat Pavilion

Beyond the red carpet, Alia Bhatt made a significant appearance at the Bharat Pavilion, where she joined filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Together, they unveiled the official poster and creative vision for the 57th International Film Festival of India.

The event also marked the launch of the India Film Guide, an initiative aimed at attracting international filmmakers and positioning India as a major global filming destination.

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Championing diversity in storytelling

Addressing the gathering, Alia spoke passionately about the richness of Indian cinema. She highlighted how platforms like IFFI celebrate diverse narratives and bring global attention to Indian storytelling. Her remarks reflected India’s evolving presence in international cinema conversations.

Gowariker echoed similar sentiments, noting that the upcoming festival will focus on stories that combine technical brilliance with emotional depth.

IFFI 2026 dates and theme revealed

The 57th edition of IFFI is scheduled to take place in Panaji, Goa, from November 20 to 28, 2026. This year’s visual theme continues its iconic peacock motif, symbolising India’s cultural vibrancy and cinematic legacy.

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Strong fashion streak continues

Alia’s ivory saree-inspired look follows her earlier Cannes appearance in a peach gown featuring a plunging neckline and statement coral jewellery. With each outing, she continues to experiment with style while keeping Indian elements at the core, strengthening her global fashion identity.