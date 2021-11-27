  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS to host first offline concert post two years into pandemic [DETAILS INSIDE]

    BTS is all set to host its first offline concert after two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts were cancelled because of the spread of the coronavirus. Read here to know about where the concert will take place.

    BTS to host first offline concert post two years into pandemic [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 9:14 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    BTS is all set to host its first offline concert after two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts were cancelled because of the spread of the coronavirus. Read here to know about where the concert will take place.

    Thousands of BTS ARMYs (fans) will be going to  Los Angeles for Grammy nominees and to see  K-pop superstars BTS Permission to Dance on nstage at Los Angeles. The event will be held on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2 at SoFi stadium (Inglewood).   

    It is going to be a memorable event for the BTS as the band will band having its first in-person concert in two years. The last time the band had a concert in October 2019 when they had held 2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final back in  Seoul, South Korea. 

    Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts were all cancelled. Lately, Big Hit Music announced the concert in September they explained saying that “holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 was not easy,  but after looking for opportunities to do so, they are being able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration.

    Now BTS fans can't keep calm and have been taking to social media to showcase love to BTS. Fans have written that they cannot wait to watch their 'seven loves' and also wished the BTS band safe travels. Fans were also seen posting pictures and videos of the BTS concert preparation at SoFi Stadium. Fans can buy official merchandise from SoFi stadium. There shall also be photo booths kept where they can click photos.

    SoFi stadium even tweeted saying that this Saturday, they are issuing their 1 Millionth ticket to enthusiastic BTS superfan, Harrison making him SoFi Stadium’s 1 millionth fan. They had made the tweet a day before the first BTS show that would take place this season in LA.   
     

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating married coman Suresh Chandrashekhar? SCJ

    Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating married coman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

    Happy birthday Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Top poetries by Amitabh Bachchan's dad SCJ

    Happy birthday Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Top poetries by Amitabh Bachchan's dad

    Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was injured on sets of Tadap? Here's what we know SCJ

    Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was injured on sets of Tadap? Here's what we know

    Harishvansh Rai Bachchan birth anniversary an inspirational story of an English professor who left a mark in the Hindi literary world drb

    Harishvansh Rai Bachchan: an English professor who left a mark in the Hindi literary world

    KBC 13: John Abraham reveals he has a collection of 18 bikes, cleans it like THIS every week drb

    KBC 13: John Abraham reveals he has a collection of 18 bikes, cleans it like THIS every week

    Recent Stories

    Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating married coman Suresh Chandrashekhar? SCJ

    Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating married coman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

    Happy birthday Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Top poetries by Amitabh Bachchan's dad SCJ

    Happy birthday Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Top poetries by Amitabh Bachchan's dad

    Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was injured on sets of Tadap? Here's what we know SCJ

    Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was injured on sets of Tadap? Here's what we know

    Harishvansh Rai Bachchan birth anniversary an inspirational story of an English professor who left a mark in the Hindi literary world drb

    Harishvansh Rai Bachchan: an English professor who left a mark in the Hindi literary world

    Virat Kohli, Tara Sutaria, Hrithik Roshan and more; celebs that were spotted on Friday drb

    Virat Kohli, Tara Sutaria, Hrithik Roshan and more; celebs that were spotted on Friday

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following Kerala Blasters' (KBFC) winless starts (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following KBFC's winless starts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FC Goa's clash vs Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FCG's clash vs JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), Kerala Blasters (KBFC) share points in goalless draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters share points in goalless draw

    Video Icon
    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Video Icon
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon