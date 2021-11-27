BTS to host first offline concert post two years into pandemic [DETAILS INSIDE]

BTS is all set to host its first offline concert after two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts were cancelled because of the spread of the coronavirus. Read here to know about where the concert will take place.

Thousands of BTS ARMYs (fans) will be going to Los Angeles for Grammy nominees and to see K-pop superstars BTS Permission to Dance on nstage at Los Angeles. The event will be held on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2 at SoFi stadium (Inglewood).

It is going to be a memorable event for the BTS as the band will band having its first in-person concert in two years. The last time the band had a concert in October 2019 when they had held 2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final back in Seoul, South Korea.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts were all cancelled. Lately, Big Hit Music announced the concert in September they explained saying that “holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 was not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, they are being able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration.

Now BTS fans can't keep calm and have been taking to social media to showcase love to BTS. Fans have written that they cannot wait to watch their 'seven loves' and also wished the BTS band safe travels. Fans were also seen posting pictures and videos of the BTS concert preparation at SoFi Stadium. Fans can buy official merchandise from SoFi stadium. There shall also be photo booths kept where they can click photos.

SoFi stadium even tweeted saying that this Saturday, they are issuing their 1 Millionth ticket to enthusiastic BTS superfan, Harrison making him SoFi Stadium’s 1 millionth fan. They had made the tweet a day before the first BTS show that would take place this season in LA.

