BTS to GOT7: 5 K pop bands who are very popular in India

K-pop, with its infectious beats and captivating performances, has gained immense popularity in India, captivating music enthusiasts across the country. Here are five K-pop bands that have found a massive fan following in India and have created their own fanclub in our country.

These K-pop bands have left an indelible mark on Indian music lovers, creating a vibrant K-pop community that continues growing with passing day. Their music, talent, and relatability have transcended borders, fostering a strong bond between India and the global K-pop community.

Here are the 5 K pop bands very popular in India:

1. BTS:

The global sensation BTS needs no introduction. This South Korean boy band has a massive fanbase in India, known as the "ARMY." BTS's music, charisma, and social impact have won the hearts of Indian fans.

2. BLACKPINK:

The powerful girl group BLACKPINK has also captured the Indian audience with their chart-topping hits and dynamic performances. Their popularity has soared, and their fandom in India continues to grow rapidly.

3. EXO:

Known for their exceptional vocals and mesmerizing dance moves, EXO has garnered a dedicated fanbase in India. Their unique blend of music styles has resonated with Indian listeners.

4. GOT7:

This talented boy group has a strong following in India, with their energetic performances and soulful music captivating fans across the country.

5. TWICE:

The sweet charm and catchy tunes of TWICE have made them popular among Indian K-pop enthusiasts. Their adorable personalities and catchy melodies have won the hearts of fans in India.

