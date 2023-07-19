Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS to GOT7: 5 K pop bands who are very popular in India

    K-pop, with its infectious beats and captivating performances, has gained immense popularity in India, captivating music enthusiasts across the country. Here are five K-pop bands that have found a massive fan following in India and have created their own fanclub in our country.

    BTS to GOT7: 5 K pop bands who are very popular in India
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 7:46 PM IST

    The K-pop wave has swept over India, bringing a fresh and exciting musical genre to the hearts of music enthusiasts. Here are five K-pop stars who have charmed their way into Indian audiences and music lovers. These K-pop stars have proven that music knows no boundaries, bridging cultures and uniting fans across the globe, including the vibrant and growing K-pop community in India. These K-pop bands have left an indelible mark on Indian music lovers, creating a vibrant K-pop community that continues growing with passing day. Their music, talent, and relatability have transcended borders, fostering a strong bond between India and the global K-pop community.

    ALSO READ: 5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich Ceo Poor Girl themes loved in India

    Here are the 5 K pop bands very popular in India:

    1. BTS:

    The global sensation BTS needs no introduction. This South Korean boy band has a massive fanbase in India, known as the "ARMY." BTS's music, charisma, and social impact have won the hearts of Indian fans.

    2. BLACKPINK:

    The powerful girl group BLACKPINK has also captured the Indian audience with their chart-topping hits and dynamic performances. Their popularity has soared, and their fandom in India continues to grow rapidly.

    3. EXO:

    Known for their exceptional vocals and mesmerizing dance moves, EXO has garnered a dedicated fanbase in India. Their unique blend of music styles has resonated with Indian listeners.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by EXO Official (@weareone.exo)

    4. GOT7:

    This talented boy group has a strong following in India, with their energetic performances and soulful music captivating fans across the country.

    5. TWICE:

    The sweet charm and catchy tunes of TWICE have made them popular among Indian K-pop enthusiasts. Their adorable personalities and catchy melodies have won the hearts of fans in India.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram)

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed says no one will watch 'Panch Kriti', faces backlash on social media

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 7:46 PM IST
