Urfi Javed says no one will watch 'Panch Kriti', faces backlash on social media

Urfi Javed's claim that nobody will watch 'Panch Kriti,' a women-centric movie addressing crucial issues like female feticide and education for the girl child, has raised eyebrows and has been criticized by netizens on social media. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Netizens were left disappointed by the Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed's recent tweet, where she expressed her disapproval of the trailer for the women-centric movie 'Panch Kriti.' Claiming that nobody would watch the film, she further stated that India's recognition is primarily attributed to its urban areas rather than rural locations. The tweet garnered attention and sparked discussions among social media users regarding the significance and representation of rural India in the country's identity.

Urfi Javed wrote, “Desh Ki Pahechan Urban India Hai, Rural Bharat Se Nahi..Gramin Bharat Pe Movie Bana Ke Aur Audiance Mein TV, Smartphone, Cycle, Smartwatches De Ke Kya Faida??? Koi Nai Dekehga #PanchKriti Main Likh Ke Deti Hu!"

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she and her father are school dropouts; 'degree & education aren’t related'

Urfi Javed's tweet has sparked widespread disappointment among the audience, leading to a backlash. Many individuals have expressed their discontent with her comments, leading to the trending hashtag 'Urfi Against Rural Bharat' on social media platforms. This trending topic highlights the impact of her words and the ensuing discussion regarding perceptions and representations of rural India.

One of the Twitter users said, "Urfi Javed's tweet has sparked widespread disappointment among the audience, leading to a backlash. Many individuals have expressed their discontent with her comments, leading to the trending hashtag 'Urfi Against Rural Bharat' on social media platforms. This trending topic highlights the impact of her words and the ensuing discussion regarding perceptions and representations of rural India."

Another user said, "I am totally against this statement given by urfi!! Rural Bharat is of highly importance #UrfiAgainstRuralBharat"

ALSO READ: Nysa Devgn to Kajol: Will prefer having sons, can't handle a daughter like myself