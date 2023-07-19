Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich Ceo Poor Girl themes loved in India

    Turkish dramas with the rich CEO and poor girl theme have struck a chord with Indian viewers, captivating hearts with their engaging narratives and compelling characters. Here are five popular Turkish stories in this genre that are loved in India.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    These Turkish dramas have captured the hearts of Indian viewers with their emotional depth, intriguing plots, and beautiful depiction of love transcending social barriers. Audiences in India continue to be enchanted by these tales, fostering a special connection with Turkish storytelling.

    Here are 5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich CEO Poor Girl themes in India:

    1. Ask-i Memnu (Forbidden Love):

    This riveting drama revolves around the forbidden love between Bihter, a beautiful and poor young woman, and Behlul, a wealthy businessman. Their tumultuous romance keeps viewers hooked till the end.

    2. I Named Her Feriha (Adini Feriha Koydum):

    The show follows Feriha, a bright and ambitious girl from a humble background, who falls in love with Emir, the son of a wealthy family. Their love faces numerous obstacles due to their contrasting social statuses.

    3. Fatmagul'un Sucu Ne? (What is Fatmagul's Fault?):

    Fatmagul, an innocent and impoverished woman, becomes the victim of a tragic incident. The story unfolds as she seeks justice and finds love in the most unexpected place.

    4. Kara Para Ask (Black Money Love):

    Elif, a struggling artist, and Omer, a successful businessman, cross paths amidst a criminal investigation. Their lives become entangled in a riveting tale of love and suspense.

    5. Kiraz Mevsimi (Cherry Season):

    Oyku, a young and optimistic girl, finds herself working as a personal assistant to Ayaz, a wealthy businessman. The show explores their contrasting worlds and the love that blossoms between them.

