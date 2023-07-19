5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich Ceo Poor Girl themes loved in India

Turkish dramas with the rich CEO and poor girl theme have struck a chord with Indian viewers, captivating hearts with their engaging narratives and compelling characters. Here are five popular Turkish stories in this genre that are loved in India.

Here are 5 popular Turkish dramas with Rich CEO Poor Girl themes in India:

1. Ask-i Memnu (Forbidden Love):

This riveting drama revolves around the forbidden love between Bihter, a beautiful and poor young woman, and Behlul, a wealthy businessman. Their tumultuous romance keeps viewers hooked till the end.

2. I Named Her Feriha (Adini Feriha Koydum):

The show follows Feriha, a bright and ambitious girl from a humble background, who falls in love with Emir, the son of a wealthy family. Their love faces numerous obstacles due to their contrasting social statuses.

3. Fatmagul'un Sucu Ne? (What is Fatmagul's Fault?):

Fatmagul, an innocent and impoverished woman, becomes the victim of a tragic incident. The story unfolds as she seeks justice and finds love in the most unexpected place.

4. Kara Para Ask (Black Money Love):

Elif, a struggling artist, and Omer, a successful businessman, cross paths amidst a criminal investigation. Their lives become entangled in a riveting tale of love and suspense.

5. Kiraz Mevsimi (Cherry Season):

Oyku, a young and optimistic girl, finds herself working as a personal assistant to Ayaz, a wealthy businessman. The show explores their contrasting worlds and the love that blossoms between them.

