BTS fans worldwide are counting down as the group’s military hiatus nears its end, with RM’s "D-30" post igniting excitement for their highly anticipated reunion.

It is finally soon for millions of ARMY fans all around the world! With the group's military hiatus now coming to an end, excitement has never been more in gear. BTS leader RM just got the ARMY into a frenzy when he posted a "D-30" countdown, hinting that the reunion is now officially on the agenda.

Military Service Timeline: When Are They Returning?

BTS members enlisted on staggered timelines, serving South Korea's mandatory military service. Here's each member's returning date:

RM (Kim Nam-joon): June 10, 2025

V (Kim Tae-hyung): June 10, 2025

Jimin (Park Ji-min): June 11, 2025

Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook): June 11, 2025

Suga (Min Yoon-gi): June 21, 2025

A Look Back: BTS's Military Journey

BTS formally halted group activities in December 2022 to allow each member to fulfill their national service. Jin, being the oldest, was the first to enlist in December 2022 and got discharged on June 12, 2024. J-Hope enlisted in April 2023 and completed his service in October 2024.

Suga, due to a previous shoulder surgery, was dispatched for other social service in place of active duty. He will be the last member to complete his service, the last step toward the end of BTS's military enlistment.

ARMY's Excitement: Social Media Buzz

Fans have been counting down the days, overwhelming social media with hashtags like #BTSComeback and #D-30. RM's recent tweet featuring a cartoon bear with a sign that said "D-30" left ARMY in a sentimental frenzy.

A fan wrote, "OMG! I don't believe it. They're coming home next month!" while another wrote, "My yearning is a bodily pain. I miss them so much!"

BTS Reunion 2025

With every member scheduled to come back in the latter part of June 2025, everyone is left wondering what their next move will be. Reports say that BTS will release a new group album and might embark on a world tour in the latter half of 2026.

HYBE's CEO recently hinted that the group will spend some time working on their comeback, so that when they do come back, it would be nothing but marvelous.

With the anticipation build around the return of BTS, This comeback is more than a comeback. It's a return celebration for the fans who have waited eagerly for their favorite idols. As the countdown is still in process, ARMY can now anticipate an intriguing new page of BTS history.