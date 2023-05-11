Is BTS star Jimin collaborating with Jin and Suga for something exciting? Know details

Jimin of BTS shares his fascinating dream about Jin and Suga. This dream has piqued the interest of the BTS ARMY, which became awestruck.

BTS' Jimin, a member of Grammy-nominated Korean septet and boy band BTS, is immensely popular among fans. Recently, he took to social media to reveal that he had participated in filming a music video alongside his fellow group members Jin and Suga, followed by a delightful meal together.

While fans eagerly expected a potential new music video, Jimin explained that this dream-like scenario was merely a product of his imagination rather than an actual event. On Wednesday, Jimin took to Weverse and claimed he had dreamt about Jin, Suga, and him working together. "I woke up while sleeping. And I dreamed of Jin hyung and Yoongi hyung filming an MV together and then going to eat," he shared.

The post elicited a flurry of reactions. One fan wrote, "We would hope for a collab soon." Another fan wrote, "Turn this dream into reality." A third user wrote, "Can't wait to see you three together."

Meanwhile, Jimin has joined forces with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long to create a highly-awaited new track titled "Angel Pt. 1." On Tuesday, Big Hit Music took to the microblogging site to unveil the poster for Angel Pt. 1. The caption of the post read, "Angel Pt.1 by Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, & Muni Long 2023.05.18. #Angel_Pt1 #FastX #Jimin #지민."

The song, Angel Part 1, in the film Fast X, starring Vin Diesel, is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2023. As a member of BTS, Jimin's involvement in this collaboration has added to the thrill and hype surrounding the song's release.

Speaking of Fast X, aka Fast & Furious 10, the action-entertainer is directed and helmed by Louis Leterrier. The film stars Vin Diesel in the titular role as Dominic Toretto, alongside an ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.

