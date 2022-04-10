Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue

    The rights to publish photographs of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are held by Vogue. Reports have claimed that the couple will make it on the cover page of Vogue's June Edition. Vogue had also published David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s some two decades ago.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s elder son, Brooklyn Beckham is now married to his long-time girlfriend actor and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged vows at the latter’s beach house in Florida on Saturday, a month after David had given a sneak peek into his son’s wedding suit. While the fans of the couple are flooding them with congratulatory messages on social media, reports claim that the couple’s wedding photos will be published by Vogue, which has bagged the rights for it.

    Even though some cameramen were able to capture a few snapshots of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, the entire wedding album (figuratively) will be published by the fashion bible, Vogue, featuring the newlywed couple on its cover page.

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding photographs along with their photo on the cover page will reportedly be released in Vogue’s June edition. And if reports are to be believed, Brooklyn and Nicola will make it to the cover page of both the US and the UK versions of the fashion bible which will be edited by Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful, friends of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

    Interestingly, it is after two decades that Vogue will once again feature a ‘Beckham’ wedding as it had previously shot and covered the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham’s parents – David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

    Meanwhile, as for the wedding details of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are concerned, a few snapshots that leaked online, saw Brooklyn entering the venue in a golf cart with a dog on his shoulder, before he walked the aisle with Nicola. Reports have also claimed that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz kissed for good six seconds after they said “I Do” to each other.

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz go married amongst a guest list of some 300 invitees, reportedly. The list of celebrities who attended the wedding included the likes of Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C and actor Eva Longoria.

