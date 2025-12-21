Govinda Birthday: 14 Movies Released This Special Year; Check List Here
Govinda, one of the most popular stars of the 90s, is celebrating his 62nd birthday on December 21. There was a time when Govinda was the biggest star. He used to get film offers every day. In the year 1989, 14 of his films were released
Govinda might be less active now, but in the 90s and a few years before, he was the most beloved actor, especially for audiences in small towns. In 1989, 14 of his films were released (according to Wikipedia).
Sachai Ki Taqat (Sagar Singh)
This was an action-drama movie of Govinda, in which the actor played the role of an honest young man who fights for truth and justice. The movie depicts struggle.
Dost Garibon Ka (Vijay/Barkat Ali)
Govinda had a double role in this movie. Its story revolved around the rights of the poor and a hero fighting for them. As the name suggests, he played the roles of Hindu and Muslim youths.
Do Qaidi (Kanu)
This action movie is based on a plot of jail and the crime world. In this, Govinda played an angry young man, and the film featured lots of fighting and intense action.
Aasman Se Ooncha (Vikram Malik aka Vicky)
As per the film's title, its story centers on an ambitious young man who wants to succeed at any cost.
Farz Ki Jung (Vishal)
Govinda played a young man who stands up against injustice. It mixed action with a dose of emotion.
Gair Kaanooni (Om Narayan)
This movie delivered a social message, showing the clash between crime and law.
Billoo Badshah (Vijay)
This movie is considered one of the most talked-about films of 1989. Govinda's dance, his funny antics, and his playful style were well-loved.
Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (Ravi Verma)
Govinda's chemistry with Kader Khan was always a fan favorite. Based on children's duty to their parents and the concept of karma, this film is also one of Govinda's hits.
Taaqatwar (John D'Mello)
Govinda played a fearless and strong-willed young man in this film. The movie, an action and family drama, didn't make a significant impact.
Jung Baaz (Arjun Srivastava)
This movie is also on the list of films that advanced Govinda's career. Based on a patriotic plot, this action-packed film featured Govinda in a powerful role.
Gharana (Ravi Mehra)
This family drama film prominently featured relationships and values.
Sajan (Hari Om – double role)
This movie with Govinda in a double role tells the story of one simple and another sharp-witted young man.
Paap Ka Ant (Arjun)
This film also contributed to advancing Govinda's career. It showed the hero's fight against crime.
Aakhri Baazi (Ram Kumar)
This suspense-thriller movie was not particularly liked by the audience.
