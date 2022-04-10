Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz, reports

    First Published Apr 10, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married at a lavish ceremony in Florida, reportedly, amidst close friends and family.

    Image: Getty Images

    David Beckham’s older son Brooklyn Beckham has married actress Nicola Peltz have got married, reportedly. According to multiple reports, the couple said “I Do” to each other at a lavish wedding held at Nicola’s Palm Beach home in Florida on Saturday.

    Ahead of their wedding ceremony, the 23-year-old Brooklyn Beckham was photographed and seen relaxed as he rode in a golf cart with a dog perched on his shoulder. His 27-year-old (now) wife, Nicola Pelts had previously said that she chose a Valentino wedding dress that was specially curated for her by the house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

    Image: Getty Images

    Reports further claimed that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's beach house wedding was attended by their close friends and family, including Brooklyn’s star parents – David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

    ALSO READ: David and Victoria Beckham 'shaken' after burglary attempt in their West London mansion

    Image: Getty Images

    A month before Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married, the senior Beckham, David Beckham gave fans a sneak peek of his son’s wedding suit.

    Image: Getty Images

    On the day of the wedding, Brooklyn Beckham was seen in a golf cart that he drove around just a few hours before he walked the aisle with Nicola Peltz.

    ALSO READ: David Beckham indulges in a wrestling match with his son Brooklyn Beckham

    Image: Getty Images

    Those who attended the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Pelts included celebrity friends of the family such as tennis star Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria. Williams and Longoria were also photographed giggling when they attended a pre-wedding dinner on Friday.

    Image: Getty Images

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dated for roughly 10 months; two years later the junior Beckham popped the question to his lady love. When Brooklyn once appeared on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, he recalled the day when he popped the question to Nicola – he did the proposal inside a gazebo that was filled with Nicola’s favourite flowers, candles, wine and caviar.

