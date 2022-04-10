David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz, reports

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married at a lavish ceremony in Florida, reportedly, amidst close friends and family.

David Beckham’s older son Brooklyn Beckham has married actress Nicola Peltz have got married, reportedly. According to multiple reports, the couple said “I Do” to each other at a lavish wedding held at Nicola’s Palm Beach home in Florida on Saturday. Ahead of their wedding ceremony, the 23-year-old Brooklyn Beckham was photographed and seen relaxed as he rode in a golf cart with a dog perched on his shoulder. His 27-year-old (now) wife, Nicola Pelts had previously said that she chose a Valentino wedding dress that was specially curated for her by the house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Reports further claimed that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's beach house wedding was attended by their close friends and family, including Brooklyn’s star parents – David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. ALSO READ: David and Victoria Beckham 'shaken' after burglary attempt in their West London mansion

A month before Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married, the senior Beckham, David Beckham gave fans a sneak peek of his son’s wedding suit.

On the day of the wedding, Brooklyn Beckham was seen in a golf cart that he drove around just a few hours before he walked the aisle with Nicola Peltz. ALSO READ: David Beckham indulges in a wrestling match with his son Brooklyn Beckham

Those who attended the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Pelts included celebrity friends of the family such as tennis star Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria. Williams and Longoria were also photographed giggling when they attended a pre-wedding dinner on Friday.

